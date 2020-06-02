Today expected to be hottest day of the year so far

Temperatures are expected to go above 27 degrees in parts of the country on Tuesday, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

By 8am temperatures were already reaching 16 degrees according to early reports from weather stations.

Top temperatures of 27 are expected in Leinster and Munster, with the north and west of the country to be cooler at between 15 and 20 degrees, and cooler still along the coast.

Light north-westerly winds are to become stronger during the day, Met Éireann has forecast.

On Monday temperatures reached 27.1 degrees in Newport, Co Mayo, exceeding the high of 26.8 degrees recorded in Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon, on Saturday.

Weather stations across the country reported no rainfall on Monday, as the dry, sunny weather of recent weeks continued.

An imminent hosepipe ban is highly likely as water supplies plunge to “drought conditions” during the lengthy dry spell, Irish Water has warned householders.

There has been “unprecedented demand” over recent weeks as it appealed to the public to only use water for necessary activities.

Some 16 water supplies are already classified as at “drought” level, while a further 38 are “pending drought”, said Yvonne Harris, the utility’s head of customer operations.

“We feel it is highly likely we will be required to implement a water conservation order,” she added.

The fine weather is to come to and end on Tuesday night, with rainfall expected to spread from the south east.

The rest of the week is to be much cooler, with Wednesday forecast to be blustery and cloudy. Temperatures in the north west will be between 11 and 14 degrees, but may reach 20 degrees elsewhere.

Thursday is to be a cool, damp day, with rain showers from the morning onwards, and temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.

The showery and cloudy conditions will continue into Friday and Saturday, with top temperatures of between nine and 14 degrees.

This spring has been the driest on record in Leinster since digital records began around 70 years ago, Met Éireann has said.

Since early March seven weather stations have experienced an “absolute drought,” which is 15 consecutive days without rain.

Drought-like conditions have been most apparent in Dublin where the Phoenix Park weather station had 42 days from March 18th to April 28th in which just 5.8mm of rain fell, with record low levels seen in May as well.

Demand for water on hot days was “soaring beyond any previous levels,” Ms Harris said.

“Last Saturday when it was a very hot and sunny day in Dublin, we experienced an additional demand of 30 million litres of water,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“That is the equivalent of an additional 200,000 people (using water) in Dublin. And we have found that our data is showing similar trends throughout the country.”

Latest figures on water usage were recorded before the dry and sunny bank holiday weekend. In the meantime, supplies from rivers, lakes and springs are “drying up”, Ms Harris said.

Technical teams at Irish Water are currently monitoring supply levels and a conservation order is expected to be announced once they have dipped to levels stated under the utility’s criteria for restrictions.

Ms Harris said she could not predict when it would be announced or how long it would last, as it would be weather dependent.

Hand washing hygiene was obviously critical during the pandemic, Ms Harris added, but she appealed to the public not to use water for “unnecessary purposes”.