Three people killed in separate crashes in Kildare, Kerry and Dublin

Three people died in separate road crashes in Kildare, Dublin and Kerry on Saturday.

A man in his 70s died in a single vehicle road collision in Lattensbog, Adamstown, Co Kildare at 7.25pm on Saturday evening. The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle and he was taken to Naas General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The road remained closed on Sunday morning for technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

A 50-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured on the Ring of Kerry when his bike collided with a car between Waterville and Caherdaniel shortly after 3pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the car were uninjured.

Garda forensic investigators are examining the scene and diversions are in place.

Earlier on Saturday, a pedestrian died in Phibsborough after being involved in an incident with a lorry and a car. The crash occurred at about 1pm on the Phibsborough Road. The 58-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the lorry and car were uninjured. The road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to any of the three incidents to come forward and contact Newbridge Garda station on 045 440180, Killarney Garda station on 064 6671160, Mountjoy Garda station on 01 6668600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.