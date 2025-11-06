Luckless Shelbourne see European hopes crumble against Drita

Conference League: Shelbourne 0 Drita 1 (Ajzeraj 57)

Shelbourne felt hard done by two weeks ago, losing to an injury-time own goal in North Macedonia, but they could have no such complaints here as hopes of a prolonged stay in Europe were all but snuffed out.

They made life difficult for themselves by going down to 10-men after only 16 minutes and then missed an open goal to take the lead.

Even Drita’s early second-half winner was laced with misfortune for Joey O’Brien’s men, as Alamir Ajzeraj’s shot deflected off two Shelbourne players before nestling in the back of the net.

It was one of those nights.

Having drawn at home with Hacken in their opening game before then losing to Shkëndija, Shelbourne knew they had to win here to keep alive any realistic hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Particularly so with their league phase front-loaded with more favourable ties, considering the task gets significantly more difficult with a trip to AZ Alkmaar next before hosting Crystal Palace and finishing up away to a Celje team bang in form.

A seven-point haul tends to be enough to qualify and play on into the new year, but Shelbourne need an extraordinary run of results for that to materialise.

They will regret not making more of their early hold on proceedings.

Harry Wood is often Shelbourne’s man for the big occasion, and he played with fire in his belly having expressed frustration in the build-up to not have made the PFA Ireland Team of the Year.

Perhaps fuelled by that snub, he brought energy to the cause and saw an early shot deflect out for a corner, which he subsequently took and almost scored direct from, only for Jorgo Pellumbi to head off the line.

But Shelbourne suffered a significant blow when James Norris was sent off on a straight red. The VAR check clearly showed the on-loan Liverpool fullback had raked match-winner Ajzeraj’s shin, and Norris trudged off with no complaints.

His manager didn’t protest the decision either but O’Brien was far more perplexed and annoyed with how Mipo Odubeko squandered a golden opportunity to put Shelbourne in front on 33 minutes.

Drita defenders Pellumbi and Egzon Bettulai struggled to deal with Kerr McInroy’s long ball forward. Pellumbi headed it into his partner’s back and the ball fell to Odubeko but with the goalkeeper well off his line, the striker missed the open goal.

The strong Reds contingent in the North Stand couldn’t believe it either, sighing in unison as the ball dribbled towards them, wide of Faton Maloku’s post.

Not only was it a sliding doors moment, but the wake-up call Drita needed and Shelbourne were fortunate that the visitors failed to take advantage before the break.

The Kosovan champions rarely played like a team enjoying a numerical advantage, but still put together four quick-fire attacks to finish the half, with goalkeeper Wessel Speel denying Raddy Ovouka before Rron Broja headed off the crossbar.

But Drita got the winner 12 minutes into the second-half, with Shelbourne reeling when the ball deflected off JJ Lunney and then Lewis Temple to wrong-foot Speel as he attempted to save Ajzeraj’s low shot from the edge of the box.

To their credit, Shelbourne never caved and finished strongly, with John Martin heading narrowly over before Evan Caffrey forced Maloku into a late, double save but it was entirely in keeping with their night that nothing would fall their way.

SHELBOURNE: Speel; Mbeng, Barrett, Coyle (Temple 45), Norris, Kelly (Ledwidge 20); Henry-Francis (Caffrey 78), Lunney (Martin 63), McInroy; Wood (Coote 78), Odubeko.

DRITA: Maloku; Krasniqi, Bejtulai, Pellumbi, Sheji; Ajzeraj (Arthur 90), Broja (Mustafa 81), Limaj, Ovouka; Souamhoro (Abazaj 71), Dabiqaj.

Referee: Oliver Reitala (Finland).