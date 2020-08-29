Brady to appeal conviction for murder of Det Garda Donohoe

Aaron Brady is to appeal his conviction for the capital murder of Det Garda Adrian Donohoe and a related robbery.

The Co Armagh man was convicted on August 12th of the capital murder of Det Garda Donohoe by a majority verdict earlier this month and is due back before the Central Criminal Court in October for sentencing.

Brady (29), a married father of one, must be sentenced to a term of 40 years for the crime of capital murder, which is defined as murdering a person the killer knows to be a working Garda member.

However, those convicted of capital murder are also entitled to remission of 25 per cent, which is automatic and not linked to “good behaviour”, meaning he would serve 30 years.

While Brady cannot lodge an appeal until after he is sentenced on October 14th, security sources confirmed he plans to exercise his right of appeal. In such a case, his legal fees would be met by the State.

Once he is sentenced, he must register his intention to appeal within 14 days of being sentenced. He would remain in prison serving his sentence as he waits for his appeal to come before the courts.

Appeals against criminal convictions can challenge convictions only on points of law. They cannot dispute the strength of evidence or truthfulness of witnesses heard during a trial.

Night of murder

Det Garda Donohoe, a 41-year-old married father of two, was shot dead shortly after arriving at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth, on the night of Friday, January 25th, 2013.

He and his colleague, Det Garda Joe Ryan, were providing an armed escort for Credit Union staff taking money to a night safe.

Brady, from Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, was part of a five-man gang laying in wait in the credit union car park to steal the cash. Four of the gang members emerged from behind a wall in the car park and Brady ran at Det Garda Donohoe, fatally shooting him.

As well as finding him guilty of capital murder, the jury at the Central Criminal Court convicted Brady for his role in the robbery.

After the murder, Brady fled to the US. He was arrested in New York in May 2017.

Brady was deported to Ireland days later and once back in Ireland was convicted of a series of offences committed in Dundalk, Co Louth, in October 2012, including dangerous driving and criminal damage. He was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty.

By the time that sentence was served he had been charged with the murder of Det Garda Donohoe and remained in prison on remand awaiting his trial, which began in January.