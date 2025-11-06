Turkey farmer Billy Gray: 'My biggest worry is for the people I supply to.'

At Billy Gray’s farm in Co Kildare, there are 7,000 turkeys he plans to have ready for eating on Christmas Day.

This week, two outbreaks of highly pathogenic bird flu have been detected among turkey flocks in counties Carlow and Meath.

The news has prompted Mr Gray to “batten down the hatches and keep the head down” to minimise any risk to his birds on Feighcullen Farm.

A compulsory housing order for poultry and captive birds was announced by Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon on Wednesday, but it is not due to take effect until Monday. Restriction zones have been established around the affected holdings.

Mr Hedyon said the housing order will “reduce the threat to our industry and to our poultry farmers’ livelihoods”.

Taking no chances, Mr Gray has decided made to house his free-range turkeys indoors before the order to so.

The developing situation is a “worry”, he admits.

“My biggest worry is for the people I supply to: the small businesses such as the butchers, who are dependent on the customers. It has a serious knock on to the supply chain.”

Mr Gray has also put other restrictions in place on his farm. No one who has been in contact with other birds are allowed near, and lorries must wash down before entering the grounds.

Planning for Christmas begins in February, he says. In April, he received his orders and by July, the turkeys were on the farm.

He is on the lookout for possible symptoms of the flu in his flock. Symptoms can include the birds having a reduced interest in feeding, appearing “down on themselves” or being less alert.

“A cull is necessary if the birds have it, but prevention is best,” he says.

In Meath, free-range farmers at Grange Bective Farm feel “panicked” due to their proximity to one of the infected farm.

Barbara Tully and her husband Gerry have 250 turkeys on their farm located between Trim and Navan.

On Wednesday, Tully discovered via social media that there was a case of avian flu on a different farm in the county.

“Its only me, my husband and my three children; we’re absolutely daunted ... If it spreads, that’s it,” she says, adding she feels “nervous” about their next steps.

Barbara and Gerry Tully have 250 turkeys on their farm in Co Meath

Usually her turkeys would roam the farm and woodland area for more than 12 hours. Now, she only has them out for a few hours and will comply with the housing order when it takes effect on Monday.

She worries about the financial side of this outbreak. “There is significant input into 250 turkeys and it’s a significant loss if it was to hit us,” she says.

“There is also a significant increase in cost when they need to be inside the whole time,” she says, pointing to the additional feed that is needed.

However, the potential risk of avian flu has not put off her customers. “My phone is hopping with orders since this has happened. I have a relationship with my customers, they want free range turkeys. We’d hate to let them down,” she says.