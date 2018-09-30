Three people injured following car crash in Co Mayo

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a car crash in Co Mayo left three people injured on Saturday night.

The crash occurred at Breaffy near Castlebar at about 10.50pm, according to gardaí.

A female pedestrian (31) received serious head injuries in the crash. A male pedestrian (34) and the driver of the car received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mayo University Hospital.

Garda forensic officers are at scene and the road is closed to traffic. Local diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí have asked witnesses to contact Castlebar Garda station 094-9038200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111or any Garda station.