Pedestrian dies after crash involving van in Co Dublin

A man has died following a crash involving a van in Co Dublin in the early hours of Sunday.

Gardaí said emergency services attended the scene of a collision which occurred at about 4.15am on the Naas Road at Kingswood.

One man, who was on foot and aged in his 30s, was injured in the incident and pronounced dead a short time later.

The road is currently closed to traffic and Garda forensic collision officers are at the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Clondalkin Garda station 01-666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111or nay Garda station.