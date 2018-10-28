Three pedestrians injured in hit-and-run in Co Louth

Three pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run in Ardee, Co Louth, on Sunday afternoon.

The driver of a silver Vauxhall Vectra mounted the footpath and struck the two women, aged 20 and 21, and a 53-year-old man at 1.16pm in Market Street.

The car was later found crashed and abandoned a short distance away.

All three pedestrians were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information or dash cam footage to contact Ardee Garda station on 041-687 1134, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.