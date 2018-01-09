Three hurt in serious road crash in Co Donegal

Stephen Maguire

Three people are understood to have been injured following a serious road crash in Inishowen, Co Donegal.

The road from Buncrana to Burnfoot is closed due to a road traffic collision involving at least two cars at Duffy’s Garage, Lisfannon which happened after 2pm.

Both the ambulance and fire services are at the scene tending to those injured.

The extent of the injuries is not yet known.

Donegal County Council has set up an emergency response plan following the crash.

Local diversions in place from Buncrana via Aghilly Road to Tullydish Road on to the Back Hill Roads to the Half Way House at Tooban.

All HGV’s to divert via Buncrana to Carndonagh to Quigley’s Point to Muff with Donegal County Council currently erecting signage.

It is expected that this road will be open this evening at 5pm.