Three arrested, firearm seized following garda operation in Dublin

Three men have been arrested and a firearm seized after an intelligence-led operation by gardaí in Artane in Dublin on Saturday.

The men, aged in their 20s, 40s and 50s, were detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act 1939/98 after gardaí stopped two cars in the Artane area. The men are being held at garda stations in Dublin.

The operation was carried out by members of the force from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Security and Intelligence Section.

“The seizure of firearms and the arrest of those who are prepared to use them to take life is a priority for the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau,” Det Chief Spt Angela Willis said.

Assistant Commissioner of Special Crime Operations John O’Driscoll said: “I have no doubt that this operation has prevented a firearm being used to take life and enabled the Garda Síochána to keep people safe.”