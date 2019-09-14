Kerry wedding guests must wait for All-Ireland replay to end before getting dinner

More than 200 people attending the wedding of a pair of Kerry GAA fans this weekend have been told they will have to wait until Saturday’s All-Ireland senior football final replay comes to a conclusion before their meal is served.

Gearoid Clifford and Carrie-Anne Boland watched the initial draw involving Kerry and Dublin separately as they were away on their respective stag and hen parties at the time.

For the replay, they will be joined by 220 wedding guests at Tralee’s Ballygarry Hotel, where staff have agreed to erect extra big screens in the bar areas to show the game and delay the evening meal until the final whistle blows in Croke Park - likely around 8pm.

“I got a text from a mate maybe 10 minutes after the draw which said ‘the horse and cart better be quick between the church and hotel the replay’s on the day of the wedding’,” Mr Clifford said.

Ms Boland said that on learning the time and date of the replay, she promptly emailed the wedding planner to explain their need to watch the game.

“You know how it is people will have a few pints between the church and the reception and be starving hungry by 6pm, so as the food was now delayed they agreed to provide scones and nibbles for everyone when they arrive and then sandwiches at half time,” she said.

“If the match goes to extra time they’ll have more sambos as the bell for the dinner won’t sound until Conor Lane blows the final whistle.”

Ms Boland added: “The pair of us are mad into the football, Gearoid played at underage and divisional level with (Kerry midfielder) Jack Barry, and I have just returned to playing with Kerins O’Rahilly senior ladies so no way were we going to miss this.”

Mr Clifford said he made sure that in the event of a Kerry win, the team knows where their first stop with the Sam Maguire trophy should be.

“I got word to them to bring the canister into Quanes pub in Blennerville for the after wedding party, Sam would be the most welcome of guests.”