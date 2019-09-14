‘Ring a ring a rosy as the light declines’: Dublin revels in a rare oul’ time

The sky was light blue and so were the GAA history books as Dublin completed the first-ever five-in-a-row on a balmy September Saturday at Croke Park.

Picking up where they left off in the drawn game a fortnight ago, Kerry did everything they could to deprive their rivals of a distinction that a previous Kerry team got within a minute of, in 1982, only to be robbed at the death.

But this time there was no Seamus Darby anywhere, and after completely dominating the second-half, Dublin pulled away by six points, to prove themselves the greatest team of all time,in some style.

Not even the spectacle of Diarmuid Connolly missing an open goal late on was enough to set their fans’ nerves on edge. Only the auld triangle went jingle jangle, as usual, along the banks of the Royal Canal.

But a few minutes later, there was other musical sound reverberating there too: a series of Dublin victory ballads, blaring from the Croke Park speakers as the team celebrated at length with fans in the stadium.

Kerry fan Cathy Harrison in Dublin before the replay on Saturday. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Full steam ahead

Kerry supporters had not been short of confidence beforehand as they congregated in large numbers outside the Gresham Hotel on O’Connell St for the last walk to the ground.

Standing under the statute of Parnell, who said that no man could fix a boundary to the march of a nation, a group of fans from Keel (the one near Castlemaine) were in no doubt that their team could fix a boundary to the march of Dublin, at least.

Not only were the predicting a “five or six point” win, one went so far as to suggest that, in stopping the Dublin one, this would be the first instalment of a Kerry five-in-a-row, fed by the county’s all-conquering minor teams of recent years.

The Saturday evening throw-in made for the unusual spectacle of darkness descending on a team of All-Ireland champions

Even the nearby Rotunda Hospital might have struggled to deal with that level of expectancy. And when Dublin started the game like an express train, it looked ominous for the Kerry optimists.

But then, as if somebody with a Tralee accent had announced “Change at Mallow”, the train started to turn in Kerry’s direction. Scores were level by half-time, and it was the southerners who were doing most of the shouting as the teams went in.

Dublin’s Stephen Cluxton lifts the Sam Maguire Cup - the fifth time in a row Dublin have won it. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Staying in control

Carol McGlynn, one many Dublin fans who had gathered outside the Hill 16 pub earlier, would not have been unduly worried. She had foreseen that it would be close for a while.

Then, as befits a woman who revealed herself to be the PRO of the Dublin Ladies Team (which plays Galway in the final on Sunday), she thought hard before predicting the final score in the men’s.

Dublin by “1-20 to 1-15” she finally suggested, which proved close enough. In fact, the only goal of the game came straight from the second half throw-in when Eoin Murchan hared down the middle of the defence and buried a shot low in the Kerry net. After that, the Dubs never lost control again.

The Saturday evening throw-in made for the unusual spectacle of darkness descending on a team of All-Ireland champions as they celebrated on the pitch afterwards. “Ring a ring a rosy as the light declines,” sang the balladeers on PA, and they were right about that much, anyway.

They were wrong this time, however, in lamenting the end of Dublin’s rare oul’ times. The sky-blue overhead had indeed by now given away to navy. But in the world of GAA, the Dubs own that colour too.