Thousands march in Dublin Pride Parade

Thousands of people have turned out in the blazing sunshine to march in the annual LGBTI+ Dublin Pride Parade, 25 years on from the decriminalisation of homosexuality in the State.

Most revellers were wearing the rainbow colours of the Pride movement, while others more able to cope with the heat were wearing drag or even leather.

“It’s beautiful for you guys, but some drag queens are going to die today,” drag queen Bunny O’Hare joked to the crowd earlier.

People gathered by St Stephen’s Green from 11am for speeches from LGBTI+ activists and campaigners. The biggest cheer was reserved for Senator David Norris, who recalled the Republic’s first Pride parade in 1983, when seven people gathered for the march.

Thousands then marched on Saturday afternoon from St Stephen’s Green to Smithfield past buildings festooned with rainbow flags and balloons.

The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland had an archway made out of rainbow balloons at its entrance – complete with a mini-disco.

Mr Norris said it was almost hard to believe how far Ireland had come. “In 1974 a complaint was upheld by RTÉ because I said on air [that] homosexuality wasn’t a sickness. And they broadcast an apology.

“People were sent to prison or the madhouse for compulsory electroconvulsive therapy. We got no funding. I had to put up all the money for the Hirschfeld [gay outreach] Centre. They said they couldn’t give us funding because it was encouraging criminality.”

Many of the people marching today are not even gay, he remarked. “It’s become Dublin’s Mardi Gras.”

Among them are Ashok and Miriam Varadkar, who are marching in support of their son, Taoiseach Leo. Also marching are former president Mary McAleese and her husband Martin with their son Justin and his husband Fionan.

Ms McAleese made headlines this week for criticising the Catholic Church’s teachings on homosexuality as “evil”, “unchristian” and “worse than uncharitable”.

Politicians were also out in force. Minister for Children Katherine Zappone was joined by Minister for Health Simon Harris and senior figures from all the major parties.

Defence Forces

For the first time members of the Defence Forces marched in the parade in uniform. They were led by Vice-Admiral Mark Mellett and assistant chief of staff Brig-Gen Peter O’Halloran and accompanied by the Army band.

Uniformed gardaí also marched this year, having first taken part four years ago.

The event has become increasingly commercial in recent years, with brands keen to be associated with the event. Facebook, Aer Lingus and Indeed all had elaborate floats this year.

Many in the LGBTI+ community have worried Pride is becoming too commercial and is losing touch with its origins as a protest movement, with this year’s parade featuring Sky Ireland and Nando’s marching alongside Radical Queers Resist and the Pagan Federation Ireland.

Such concerns are far from the mind of most people today though, most of whom are gearing up for a long night of celebrations ahead. The LGBTI+ youth support group BeLonG To will be handing out “sesh packs” later containing condoms and advice on taking drugs and alcohol.

Before the parade started at 2pm, the heat had already claimed a few casualties. All appeared to recover quickly after being taken backstage and given water.

The parade was due to end at about 4pm at Smithfield, where the crowd will hear from more speakers, including Ms McAleese, before a series of parties at various venues.