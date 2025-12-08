Europe

Ireland among seven EU leaders urging action on Ukraine reparations loan plan

Letter calls for bloc to ‘move quickly’ on proposals ‍to use cash from Russia’s immobilised assets

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy (L) and French president Emmanuel Macron at 10 Downing Street, London, before they discuss the ongoing peace talks. Photograph: EPA
Mon Dec 08 2025 - 14:312 MIN READ

Leaders from seven EU member states including Ireland urged the bloc on Monday to ‍move ahead quickly with a proposal to use frozen Russian assets to provide financing to Ukraine.

“Supporting ‍Ukraine in their fight for freedom and independence is not only a moral obligation – it is also in our own self-interest,” the leaders from Ireland, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland ‌and Sweden said in a letter to EU Council president Antonio Costa and EU Commission ⁠president Ursula von der Leyen.

“We must therefore move ahead quickly on ‌the ​commission’s proposals ‍to use the cash balances from Russia’s immobilised assets for a reparations loan to Ukraine.”

Legal concerns by Belgium have delayed a decision on the European Commission’s proposal for an ⁠unprecedented use of frozen Russian assets or international borrowing to raise €90 billion for Ukraine.

“Discussions will continue ⁠up until the European Council next week, where the aim is to have a final decision,” commission spokesperson Paula ‍Pinho said on Monday.

She declined to give details about a meeting Ms von der Leyen, German chancellor Friedrich Merz and Belgian prime minister Bart De Wever had on Friday to discuss the concerns.

She repeated the commission’s stance that the proposals are in line with international law and address the concerns raised about ‌the use of ‌immobilised assets.

“Whenever we put our legal proposal on the table, we are sure that it is court-proof and it meets the ‌requirements and concerns, including in this case financial markets,” she told reporters in Brussels.

“So we ⁠are reassuring on that front, because obviously these issues have been looked into.” – Reuters

