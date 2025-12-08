Gardaí investigating Edenderry firebomb attack suspect involvement of rival drugs gang

The house has been attacked on multiple occasions in the past. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Gardaí investigating the murder of a woman and four-year-old child in Edenderry, Co Offaly, are following a “definite line of inquiry” and suspect the involvement of a violent drugs gang.

The murder victims have been named as Tadhg Farrell (4) and his great-aunt Mary Holt (60). Tadhg’s grandmother, Pauline Holt, suffered serious injuries in the attack and is in a critical condition

Gardaí believe the house was targeted over a drugs debt incurred by another member of the family who was not present at the time.

The end of terrace house in the quiet Castleview Park estate was attacked at 8pm on Saturday night as the family watched television. A firebomb was thrown through the upper window, with much of the property quickly engulfed in flames.

It appears the deceased were trapped in a downstairs room as a result of the fire.

The house has been attacked on multiple occasions in the past. In May 2024, a pipe bomb was discovered in the back garden, leading to houses on road being evacuated.

The bomb was made safe and removed from the scene by the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit.

On other occasions, multiple windows of the house were broken. Gardaí suspected the same criminals were behind these attacks and the previous incidents.

Senior garda detectives at the scene of the fire. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

There is evidence Saturday’s attack was carefully planned. Witnesses have told gardaí a man was spotted on the roof of a nearby shed before the blaze and that he appeared to be watching the house.

The lights, including the family’s Christmas tree, were on at the time of the attack. The house did not have blinds, meaning it would have been obvious to the attackers that it was occupied at the time, sources said.

Gardaí say, however, it is still not clear if the attackers intended to murder the occupants or frighten them out of the property. “Its 50-50 right now,” said one source.

Nevertheless, the incident is being treated as a double murder, with significant Garda resources assigned to the case. Sources said gardaí expect to make arrests and any charges which are brought will “most likely include murder charges”, due to the recklessness of the attack.

Mary Holt, who worked in a local nursing home, and Pauline are not suspected of involvement in criminality. Other elements of the family, however, have ties to the local drugs trade.

Tadhg’s father Aaron Holt (27) is currently in custody awaiting sentencing for possession of a large consignment of drugs, having pleaded guilty in October at Tullamore Circuit Court.

Mary Holt (60) and Tadhg Farrell (4) who were killed the fire. Photographs: Families

He is due to be sentenced in January. Although, he usually lives in the house, the attackers would have been aware he was not there on Saturday night, sources said.

Tadhg’s mother lives in a housing estate a short distance from Castleview Park. She is in a highly distraught state and was being comforted by family and friends at her home on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, gardaí from the Technical Bureau completed an initial analysis of the scene. The house and the road outside remained cordoned off as a crime scene.

The upper part of the house was blackened by the accelerant used in the firebomb while the lower floor remained obscured by a tarpaulin and crime scene tent.

At the garden wall, gardaí placed flowers and teddy bears brought by mourners. A small child’s bike could be seen leaning against one wall.

Flowers left along the garden wall outside the house on Monday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Door-to-door inquiries are continuing while a Garda community engagement van is parked in Edenderry town centre where locals can speak to members of the force in an informal setting.

Detectives believe local people may have information about the incident and have urged them, or anyone who was in the area at the time, to come forward.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said on Monday it was a “murderous attack” that was “designed to kill” those living in the house.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, he confirmed one line of inquiry is that it was carried out by those involved in the drugs trade.

He said if this is the case, “it just confirms that drugs are destroying societies, and people who get involved in drugs need to know that they will wreak devastation, not just on themselves, but on those close to them and families in the area”.

“This was an attack that was designed to kill the inhabitants,” he said, adding that gardaí will “relentlessly pursue the violent and dangerous criminals responsible for this murderous attack”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said his thoughts are with the family of the victims.

“It is a savage, callous and reckless attack on a family home that has led to their death and the level of inhumanity is difficult to comprehend,” he said.

“This violence must stop in our society. Those responsible for this criminal attack will be brought to justice and no effort will be spared by the gardaí and by the State to ensure that that happens.”

He appealed for anyone with information to contact the Garda.

Mr Martin said the country is “numb and shocked at this level” of savage violence.

A member of the garda forensics teams enters the front garden of the house. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

“This is not the first attack in recent times that we’ve witnessed where the use of an accelerant appears to be the key weapon here which has obvious consequences in terms of a house or an apartment going on fire or an accelerant being put on an individual which has happened in recent times also,” he said.

“At a time like this, at Christmas time, to witness a young four-year-old and his grand-aunt being killed in this savage way is something that I think all of us in society are shocked at.”

The Fianna Fáil leader said Cabinet would be discussing how to prevent similar attacks in the future.

“The stakes are vital for us all as a society that we do develop the capacity to prevent such attacks and make sure that those who committed them are apprehended and brought to justice.”

On Sunday, Supt Liam Geraghty said gardaí believe the house “was attacked” by one or a number of perpetrators and the fire deliberately started. He added it was “a reckless, callous and murderous attack on a family home”.