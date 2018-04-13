Thousands expected in Dublin for Irish language street festival

Thousands of people are expected on the streets of Dublin on Saturday for a street festival celebrating the Irish language

Language groups, schools, sports clubs, third level societies, community groups and Gaeltacht groups will take part in Beo, Gaelach & Bródúil, an event billed as one of the main events of Bliain na Gaeilge 2018.

Buses will travel from 15 locations around the country to the event which starts at Parnell Square at 1pm. A rally will proceed down O’Connell St at 2pm making its way to Merrion Square, where the entertainment, speeches and music will feature from 3pm.

President Michael D Higgins will be among the speakers to address the crowd.

Other speakers will include the three ambassadors of Bliain na Gaeilge 2018: Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh, Eoghan McDermott and Lynette Fay. The bands Scannal, Kíla and Delorentos will perform.

Activities including games, street performers, a puppet show, and workshops ranging from yoga to sean nós dancing will also feature.

Event director Julian de Spáinn said all are welcome to attend: “Fáilte to one-and-all to join us for BEO - Gaelach agus Bródúil on Saturday in Dublin City Centre. The Irish language belongs to us all and this is a chance for us to come together and celebrate the language.

“There are challenges to be overcome, especially in the Gaeltacht, but there is no doubt 125 years since the Irish language revival started that the language is alive. BEO is an opportunity to appreciate and recognise the great work being done by communities throughout the world,” he added.

Bliain na Gaeilge 2018 is a year-long celebration of the Irish language organised around five key themes - the revival of the language over the last 125 years; the creativity of the language; the vibrancy of the language; community participation; and the value of Gaeltacht areas.

For more information visit snag.ie/beo/