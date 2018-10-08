Third man arrested in relation to assault on Sean Cox in Liverpool

A third man has been arrested in connection with the attack on Irish Liverpool fan, Sean Cox, in April this year.

Mr Cox, from Dunboyne, Co Meath, was left in a critical condition after being assaulted outside a pub in Liverpool before the first leg of the Merseyside club’s Champions League tie.

The 53-year-old sustained serious head injuries and was in a coma for three months following the attack, which took place on April 25th. He began rehabilitation treatment at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire last weekend.

Police in Rome, working with our officers, have arrested a man, 30, from #Rome on a European Arrest Warrant after the incident outside #Anfield in April which left Sean Cox, 53, in a critical condition. He's been remanded ahead of an extradition hearing. https://t.co/ntzLiWFFdW pic.twitter.com/KRIlT6dDDb — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) October 8, 2018

While two men had already been charged in relation to the incident police have confirmed another man has been arrested in Rome.

Police in Rome, in co-operation with Merseyside Police, arrested the 30-year-old man from the city on a European arrest warrant on suspicion of assault. The man appeared in court in Rome on Saturday and will face an extradition hearing.

The two already charged in relation to the incident include Filippo Lombardi (21), who was already charged with violent disorder and wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm. He was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday next ahead of a trial due to begin later this week.

Daniele Sciusco (29) was jailed on August 24th for two-and-a-half years having admitted to violent disorder.

Mr Cox’s local GAA club, St Peter’s in Dunboyne, set up a GoFundMe account to meet the costs of his treatment. The page has raised over €17,000 in four days.