Climate change effects to be far worse than previously thought

The immediate consequences of climate change are worse than previously thought, according to the world’s leading climatologists.

Their warning of heightened risk to the Planet before 2040 is one of the main conclusions in a landmark report on the likelihood of containing global warming to a rise of 1.5 degree increase on pre-industrial levels.

Avoiding the likely immediate damage requires transforming the world economy at a speed and scale that has “no documented historic precedent”, they warn in their report issued by the UN on Monday.

Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees by mid century would require “rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society”, it adds.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report describes a world of extreme weather events, worsening food shortages and wildfires, and a mass die-off of coral reefs as soon as 2040.

Extreme heat

There is only a dozen years for global warming to be kept to a maximum of 1.5 degrees, beyond which even half a degree will significantly worsen the risks of drought, floods, extreme heat and poverty for hundreds of millions of people.

With clear benefits to people and natural ecosystems, limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees compared to 2 degrees could go hand in hand with ensuring a more sustainable and equitable society, the IPCC said after its report was issued. The half-degree difference could also prevent corals from being completely eradicated and ease pressure on the Arctic, the study finds.

It was launched after approval at a meeting of 91 lead authors and government representatives of 195 countries, including Ireland, in Incheon, South Korea.

“Scientists might want to write in capital letters, ‘ACT NOW IDIOTS’, but they need to say that with facts and numbers,” said Kaisa Kosonen, from Greenpeace, who was an observer at the negotiations. “And they have.”