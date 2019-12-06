Teenager dies following two-vehicle collision in Dublin

A male teenager has died following a collision between a motorbike and a car in Dublin on Friday evening.

The deceased was driving the motorbike when the crash occurred at the junction of Carnlough Road and St Finbar’s Road in Cabra.

He was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, where he later died. The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was taken to Blanchardstown hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed by Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions were put in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any road users who may have camera footage of events prior to the collision to contact them at Blanchardstown Garda station on (01)666-7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any station.