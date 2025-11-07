Courts

Two men appear in court over alleged cross-border terrorism operation

Portlaoise District Court hears of right wing ‘manifesto’ found during search

Two men have appeared at Portlaoise District Court on Friday charged with possession of explosives. Photograph: Collins
Conor Lally
Fri Nov 07 2025 - 13:101 MIN READ

Two men have appeared in court charged with possession of explosives after their arrest by gardaí during a cross-Border antiterrorism operation.

The men, who were arrested in Co Laois late on Tuesday were brought before Portlaoise District Court on Friday afternoon.

The court was told the charges arise from an investigation into an alleged planned terrorist attack by a right-wing extremist group.

It was alleged during Garda evidence that a video recording had been made by four masked indicating their intention to take violent action.

A document described as a “manifesto” for the extremist ring wing group also formed part of the evidence, having been found during searches.

Karolis Peckauskas (38), of Newfoundwell Rd, Drogheda, Co Louth, and Garrett Pollock (35), with an address at Kilhorne Green, Annalong, Co Down, appeared before Judge Andrew Cody.

Peckauskas faces one charge of knowingly having in “his possession an explosive substance” at O’Moore Place, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Mr Pollock faces one charge related to the alleged possession of explosives at O’Moore Place, Portlaoise, and one of possessing explosives at an address on Kilhorne, Green.

More to follow...

Conor Lally

Conor Lally is Security and Crime Editor of The Irish Times