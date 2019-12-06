Two arrested at Dublin Airport in relation to global cyber fraud investigation

Two people have been arrested at Dublin Airport in relation to an investigation into global cyber fraud.

Sources indicated the Romanians were attempting to leave the country on a flight bound for Canada and are suspected of being connected to Irish-based money laundering activities.

In a statement on Friday evening, gardaí said the arrests followed an operation targeting a Romanian organised crime group involved in worldwide cyber fraud including invoice re-direct, phishing, vishing and money laundering.

“Vishing” is similar to phishing – the use of deception to extract personal, sensitive or confidential information from targets – but involves the use of a telephone service.

One of the two was a 34-year-old man who was arrested on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW). His companion, a 22-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of theft and fraud offences.

Officers seized a sum of money and a number of debit and credit cards they believe were obtained through the opening of bank accounts using false identities. Encrypted phones and a laptop were also seized.

The female suspect was detained at Ballymun Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. Gardaí said the male suspect was likely to appear in the High Court on Friday evening on foot of his warrant.