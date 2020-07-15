Taoiseach Micheál Martin tells Dáil Apple was not ‘sorted’ on tax

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has denied that Apple was “sorted”, following the decision of the European General Court to overturn a finding that the computing giant owed Ireland €13 billion in back taxes.

During leaders’ questions in the Dáil, Solidarity TD Mick Barry said sacked Debenhams workers had today chanted that they had been sold out while the computing giant was “sorted out”.

The Taoiseach defended Ireland’s decision to appeal the €13 billion decision, saying “Apple didn’t get sorted, and Apple is about workers too”.

He said that multinational companies in Ireland have an “important role” providing employment, which also “underpins the work of many small to medium size companies who also create thousands of jobs.”

“[The appeal] was important in terms of protecting that industrial policy of the last 30 or 40 years, in my view to identify the State’s own credibility and reputation in that we do things inside the law.”

He said that, “essentially the court decision is there was no state aid to Apple”.

It comes as the European Commission says it plans to “carefully study” the decision to overturn its decision that Apple owed Ireland €13 billion in back taxes, amid widespread expectation that Brussels will appeal the ruling.

In a statement issued this morning, EU executive vice-president Margrethe Vestager said the Commission “will carefully study the judgement and reflect on possible next steps”.

Ms Vestager was Competition Commissioner at the time the ruling was handed down, in 2016, and retains responsibility for competition matters in her new portfolio, focused on creating “A Europe fit for the Digital Age”.

“The Commission stands fully behind the objective that all companies should pay their fair share of tax,” she said.

“If member states give certain multinational companies tax advantages not available to their rivals, this harms fair competition in the EU. It also deprives the public purse and citizens of funds for much needed investments - the need for which is even more acute during times of crisis.”

Taoiseach Michael Martin has said that multinational companies in Ireland have an ‘important role’ providing employment following Wednesday’s ruling. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said the decision is only “half time”, and said that the ruling will attract more attention on Ireland’s corporate tax system.

“It is likely to be appealed and that’s what should happen. The issues here are serious. The general court has suggested Apple and our tax code was applied fairly and evenly and allowed for a Irish company to generate 104bn profits and pay no tax here or anywhere else in the world on those profits.”

“Cases like this put Ireland into the firing line and damages our reputation internationally,” he said. He pointed to previous cases, including one involving Spanish bank Santander, which were overturned in the General Court only for that ruling in turn to be successfully appealed.

Labour’s finance spokesperson Ged Nash called for new rules to “ensure all multinational corporations pay their fair share of tax in the future.” He said that while the General Court had found that the Commission had “effectively overreached… this is not to say the previous tax rules were satisfactory.

“While the Commission may appeal the judgment, the real issue now is for European governments to agree a decisive step forward to reform the global system for taxing multinationals, especially those in the digital sector that can simply choose where in the world to locate their profit-making intellectual property rights.”

In its statement, the Commission said it will “continue to look at aggressive tax planning measures”. Adding: “At the same time, State aid enforcement needs to go hand in hand with a change in corporate philosophies and the right legislation to address loopholes and ensure transparency.”

Wednesday morning’s decision overturned a 2016 decision which found that two separate tax rulings from Ireland had conferred a selective advantage on Apple, and that the company owed the exchequer some €13.1 billion in back taxes as a result.

In a press release on Wednesday morning, the General Court of the European Union found that the Commission, “incorrectly concluded in its primary line of reasoning,” that two Apple companies had been granted an advantage.

According to the statement, the Court has found that the while the rulings given by Ireland to Apple are “incomplete and occasionally inconsistent”, it said “the defects identified by the Commission are not, in themselves sufficient to prove the existence of an advantage”.

It found the Commission did not prove that the tax rulings were “the result of discretion exercised by the Irish tax authorities and that [the Apple companies] had been granted a selective advantage.”