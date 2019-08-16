Swimming ban lifted at Lahinch beach in Co Clare

The swimming ban has been lifted on Lahinch beach by Clare county council.

The restrictions were put in place earlier this week due to an increase in the levels of bacteria found in a routine water sample.

The increase in bacteria was caused by large amounts of rain in recent weeks which caused runoff from the area surrounding Lahinch Bay.

The restrictions were lifted on the advice of the Health Service Executive (HSE) following further water testing which showed a reduction in bacteria levels.

Clare county council has said lifeguards are back on duty and Blue Flag has been reinstated.