Graham Linehan faces ‘no further action’ after arrest over posts on trans issues

Graham Linehan: 'The police have informed my lawyers that I face no further action in respect of the arrest at Heathrow in September'. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan has said he will face “no further action” after being arrested at Heathrow airport last month on suspicion of inciting violence.

The 57-year-old Irish comedy writer was arrested by the Metropolitan Police after flying in from Arizona over three posts he had made on X about transgender issues.

The arrest sparked criticism, with Harry Potter author JK Rowling among those who reacted angrily.

Announcing that the investigation has been dropped, Linehan said in a post on social media on Monday: “The police have informed my lawyers that I face no further action in respect of the arrest at Heathrow in September.

“After a successful hearing to get my bail conditions lifted (one which the police officer in charge of the case didn’t even bother to attend) the Crown Prosecution Service has dropped the case.

“With the aid of the Free Speech Union, I still aim to hold the police accountable for what is only the latest attempt to silence and suppress gender-critical voices on behalf of dangerous and disturbed men.”

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) reviewed the evidence and concluded there was no realistic prospect of conviction, it is understood.

A CPS spokesperson said: “Following careful review of a file submitted by the Metropolitan Police, we have decided that no further action should be taken in relation to a man in his 50s who was arrested on 1 September 2025.”

The Free Speech Union (FSU) said it has instructed lawyers to sue the Met Police for wrongful arrest.

“Police forces cannot continue to suppress lawful free speech without facing consequences,” the union said in a post on social media.

“We’ve instructed a top flight team of lawyers to sue the Met for wrongful arrest, among other things.

“Graham deserves an apology but, more importantly, the police need to be taught a lesson that they cannot allow themselves to be continually manipulated by woke activists.”

The force has been contacted for comment. – PA