Summer festivals to go ahead after medical support issue addressed

Dozens of festivals that were under threat this summer due to a legal issue involving the Civil Defence are set to go ahead.

The Civil Defence provides medical support services to hundreds of festivals each year, including the Puck Fair and the Fleadh Cheoil, which take place in August in Kerry and Drogheda respectively.

However, the volunteer-run organisation requires a licence from a regulatory body, the Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Council (PHECC), to carry out its work. Its current licence runs out in July.

The licence requires assurances from the Department of Defence, but these have been in doubt following legal advice to the department last month that it was taking on liabilities associated with the operations of the Civil Defence without having visibility.

The department was also told that some of the assurances and details required are not within its control or remit as responsibility lies with local authorities.

Talks between the department, PHECC, and the County and City Management Association, which represents local government management bodies, have been ongoing to resolve the matter.

Extension

It is understood the department will shortly seek an extension to the licence through formal channels with PHECC that would push the deadline that currently applies to the licensing procedures surrounding festivals and other events beyond July 31st.

The request is due to be made before a meeting of the PHECC council next week, and, while the exact timeframe for the extension will have to be agreed, the department is understood to be confident an extension to cover the summer months will be agreed.

“My officials are continuing to engage with the local authorities and PHECC with a view to finding a sustainable solution,” Minister of State with responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe told The Irish Times. “While this is an interim measure, it will provide certainty surrounding the provision of civil defence service to communities right around the country during the summer months.”

Some four million visitors attend 600 festivals across Ireland each year, according to the Association of Irish Festival Events.