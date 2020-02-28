Status red ‘severe’ wind warning issued for Galway and Clare as Storm Jorge approaches

A status red weather warning has been issued for counties Galway and Clare for Saturday afternoon.

Status red weather warnings are rarely issued and call on people to take “necessary action” to protect themselves and their properties.

Met Éireann said “very severe winds” associated with Storm Jorge were expected on Saturday with westerly winds reaching mean speeds of 85 to 100km/h in places on Saturday afternoon and gusts of 130 to 145km/h.

There will also be an elevated risk of coastal flooding, said the forecaster.

The red wind warning issued at 4pm on Friday is valid for the two coastal counties from 1pm on Saturday until 4pm on Saturday.

The public has been warned of coastal and further inland flooding, thousands of power outages and fallen trees as the storm is due to batter the country.

An orange wind warning has been issued for counties Galway, Mayo, Clare, and Kerry from 6am on Saturday until 3am on Sunday while a separate orange warning is in place for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo from midday on Saturday until 3am on Sunday.

A status orange wind warning is in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford between 1pm and 7pm on Saturday.

Status orange weather warnings are given when conditions could “significantly impact people, property and activity in an area,” according to Met Éireann. “People in the affected areas should prepare appropriately now for the anticipated conditions.”

Separately, a status yellow rainfall warning is in place for Munster, Connacht and Donegal from midnight on Thursday until midnight on Saturday.

A second status yellow rainfall warning has also been issued for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford from 9am to 1pm on Saturday.

Rainfall accumulations of between 20 and 30 millimetres are expected during Friday and Saturday generally but 40 to 50 mm of rain could fall in mountainous areas with a continuing risk of flooding.

A status red marine warning is in place with southwest gale force eight to nine winds developing on Friday night on coastal waters from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Rossan Point.

Winds will veer westerly on Saturday morning and increase to storm force 10 and occasionally to “violent storm force 11”.

Keith Leonard, national director for fire and emergency management, said “life safety” remains the “key priority” over the next 48 hours.

Mr Leonard was speaking following a meeting of the National Emergency Coordination group on Friday morning. He urged the public to take heed of warnings from local authorities and to check in on “vulnerable and isolated neighbours” before the storm commences.

Evelyn Cusack, head of forecasting at Met Éireann said there has been twice the average amount of rainfall for February, and in some places up to three times the average.

“It’s the wettest February on record so far at several of our stations, including the Phoenix Park, which goes back to the 1800s and several stations in Mayo and Limerick as well,” she said.

Ms Cusack said Saturday will be “a stormy day” with heavy showers as well as a “big drop” in temperatures.

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy said people in coastal areas need to “stay back, stay high and stay dry”.

“We’re going to see stormy conditions on land across the country with snowfall in places as well as thunderstorms,” he said. “Damaging gusts are possible anywhere. This means that trees could be down anywhere.”

Paddy Mahon, chief executive of Longford County Council said 11 commercial properties and 25 homes are inaccessible in Co Leitrim due to recent flooding. He said there are “a number of properties” also inaccessible in Co Offaly.

“The water level of the [RIVER]Shannon seems to have flat lined over the last week,” he said.

Hopefully it doesn’t get any higher, if it does there could be serious issues.”

Derek Hynes from ESB Networks said additional crews will be deployed to Galway, Clare, Limerick and Athlone this weekend. Mr Hynes said the last three storms resulted in 10,000 to 40,000 power outages and they are “expecting something similar”.

PJ Claffey from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) said local authority staff and other personnel had been manning pumps “24/7” in recent weeks and that tiredness and exhaustion is “a big issue”.

The Defence Forces have deployed 209 personnel around the country since February 24th to assist local authorities with flooding. There are 29 personnel currently deployed in the Castleconnell area of Co Limerick.

Superintendent Liam Geraghty warned the public against “trying to get that fantastic photograph for social media”.

Supt Geraghty appealed to people “to reassess your plans for this weekend” and not to make unnecessary journeys.