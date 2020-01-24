Snow on the way as Ireland’s weather set to turn colder

Snow is expected in parts of Ireland with the weather forecast turning distinctly chilly over the coming days.

After a mild week with high pressure dominating, a cold front will move across Ireland on Saturday night causing temperatures to plummet.

Sunday will be dry, but rain is likely to fall as snow on Sunday night as temperatures fall to minus 1 degrees overnight.

“This precipitation on Sunday night will give snow, not huge amounts, but, where it gets heavy, it could leave a covering for a time,” said Met Éireann forecaster Joanna Donnelly.

“You will get lots of pictures of people showing that it is snowing, but we will not get whiteout conditions.”

She said the snow will mostly fall across Ulster and parts of north Connacht, but the showery nature of it could see it drift into other parts of the country.

Temperatures will struggle to reach 7 degrees on Monday and Tuesday as the cold weather continues.

Tuesday will be another cold and windy day bringing snow on higher ground. It will be even colder on Tuesday night with temperatures of minus 2 in places and a widespread frost across the country.

Ms Donnelly said the really cold air will linger for three days, but it looks like milder conditions will set in later in the week.