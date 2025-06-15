Man (20s) in critical condition after e-scooter crash in Dublin

Gardaí are trying to determine the cause of the incident. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a man who had been riding an e-scooter in north Dublin was found on the road with serious injuries. The victim, who is in his 20s, was in critical condition in Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, on Sunday night.

The incident occurred on Cappagh Road, Finglas, Dublin 11, at about 5pm, with the injured man treated at the scene by paramedics before was taken by ambulance to hospital. The road was sealed off and examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí were trying to determine the cause of the crash, amid serious fears for the injured man, and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users or pedestrians who were in the Cappagh Road area between Heathfield and Cappagh Hospital between 4.45pm and 5.05pm and may have camera footage, including dashcam, are asked to make it available,” the Garda said in a statement.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on (01) 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.