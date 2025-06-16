Professor Brian Harvey

Brian was emeritus professor at RCSI, having retired from his role as director of research five years ago. He had moved from Cork in 2002 to a chair in molecular medicine at the RCSI, establishing the molecular medicine laboratories at Beaumont Hospital and serving as director of research. His untimely death at age 67, and following a short illness, left family, friends and colleagues shocked and saddened at the loss of a man who met the world with a heady mix of energy, curiosity, mischief and the joys of science and discovery.

Brian really loved science and learning. His academic journey be gan at O’Connells’ CBS in Dublin after leaving Carlow at the age of 11. He won a scholarship to attend UCD where he earned his BSc in physics and physiology, followed by a PhD in physiology and biophysics under Roddy Kernan. His pursuit of lifelong learning culminated in his HDR in physiology in 1991.

His career took him overseas, spending time in France where he led the membrane transport research team at Centre Nationale de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) in Villefranche-sur-mer. In 1992 he returned to Ireland to a professorship of cell physiology at UCC where he established the Wellcome Trust Cell physiology research unit and served as vice-president for research.

His research in physiology and molecular endocrinology, particularly his work on rapid responses to steroid hormones and their impact on diseases like cystic fibrosis and cancer, has been ground-breaking. He has mentored countless Master’s, MD, PhD students, and postdoctoral fellows, shaping the next generation of scientists. His time at RCSI, guiding the institutional research strategy and leading and supporting teams on major programmes including Science Foundation Ireland, the Health Research Board, Enterprise Ireland and the EU over almost 20 years, was transformational.

Among his roles, he was immensely proud of his time as director of research at the RESPECT-DOCTRID research institute which further showcased his commitment to impactful research, especially in assistive technologies for disabilities, for which he received an honorary Doctor of Science from Michigan State University in 2013.

Brian’s contributions were also recognised by his election to the European Academy of Sciences in 2000 and the Royal Irish Academy in 2007. He was honoured with the Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Mérite by the President of France in 2006 and Chevalier de l’Ordre des Palmes Académiques in 2013 for his contributions to Ireland-France scientific exchanges.

Although Brian claimed he was taking early retirement five years ago, he had been busy writing papers, reviewing grants, providing keynote conference addresses – and started a second PhD – this time in astrophysics. He was an avid traveller for both research opportunities and with family: hiking volcanoes and glaciers in the southern tip of Chile, sailing on the Caribbean, white water rafting in New Zealand, camping by the river in the south of France, and climbing up the Rocky mountains and down the Grand Canyon.

As a master storyteller, many of us got to enjoy these adventures vicariously through Brian. Woven into those stories were always tales of pride and joy about the exploits of his children - Fionnuala, Harry, Éamonn, Aoife and Rémi, and latterly of his grandchildren. In his short illness, he was clear that stepping back from work and having more time with his family was something even more cherished.

Brian is remembered as a man who lived life passionately and with purpose. May he rest in peace.