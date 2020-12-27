Snow, ice and strong wind promised for west coast and midlands

Snow, ice and wind is forecast for much of the west coast and midlands on Sunday as the remnants of Storm Bella pass over Ireland.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for snow and ice in counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo from 6am on Sunday until 7am on Monday.

There is also a status yellow wind warning in place for counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry as Storm Bella is expected to bring gusts of up to 110km/h. This warning, which is in place from 6pm on Sunday until 2pm on Monday, means there could also be coastal flooding due to storm surges and high winds.

The UK Met Office also issued a weather warning for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry, which says that icy conditions are likley in many areas. That warning is to end at around 3pm Sunday, with another due to come into effect later in the day.

“An area of rain, sleet and snow will move south through Sunday night with the potential for icy surfaces and some travel disruption,” according to the UK Met Office website.

Storm Bella passed over Ireland on Saturday night and early Sunday with rain and strong winds in many areas.

The ESB’s powercheck website showed a few hunderd customers in counties Clare, Limerick, Kerry, Waterford, Mayo, Donegal, Dublin and Waterford were without power on Sunday morning.

Met Éireann had forecast that the storm’s westerly winds would reach speeds of 50km/h-65km/h with gusts of 90km/h-110km/h.