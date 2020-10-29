Sinn Féin senator and two party officials resign following grants controversy

Sinn Féin senator Elisha McCallion and two party officials have resigned from their positions after failing to immediately return £30,000 (€33,204) of grants which were erroneously paid to three Sinn Féin offices in the North.

The party’s president, Mary Lou McDonald, said that as leader she wished to “acknowledge and apologise for these failures”, which she described as “unacceptable”.

Ms McDonald said on Thursday that she had accepted Ms McCallion’s resignation following a meeting last night of the party’s Ard Chomhairle.

“She accepts full responsibility for the failure to return the grant immediately,” Ms McDonald said.

In a separate statement also issued on Thursday, Ms McCallion said that earlier this year a £10,000 (€11,068) small business grant had been lodged “into a joint account of which I am a named signature with my husband.

“I did not apply for nor solicit this money, nor did I receive any correspondence from the department in relation to it.

“I fully accept that as a named signature on the account that I should have taken extra steps to verify this situation, before it was brought to my attention on Tuesday,” she said, adding that the money “was repaid in full on Tuesday.

“I apologise unreservedly for the poor judgment I showed in relation to this and therefore, last night I spoke to the party leader and tendered my resignation as a member of Seanad Éireann with immediate effect,” she said.

The party had faced strong criticism this week over how it dealt with the erroneous payments and why it took months to repay the money.

On Wednesday, Sinn Féin confirmed three party offices had each received “automatic and unsolicited payments” of £10,000 (€11,068) from the Northern Ireland Department for the Economy as part of the North’s Covid-19 small business support scheme.

“Sinn Féin offices did not qualify and did not apply for the scheme and the monies have been returned to the LPS [Land and Property Services],” a party spokesman said.

The grants were paid to Elisha McCallion’s former constituency office in Derry and to the office of West Tyrone Assembly member Maolíosa McHugh, as well as to a party office in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Ms McDonald said Sinn Féin has also “accepted the resignation of the party official in West Tyrone who had responsibility for the administration of the account and failed to promptly return the grant money despite being requested to do so by Maolíosa McHugh MLA.”

The Cathaoirleach of the Upper Bann Comhairle Ceantair has also resigned “in recognition of their failure to return the grant payment in a timely fashion”, she said.

Questions had been raised over the timing of the repayments, and whether or not the money had been returned before BBC Radio Ulster’s Stephen Nolan Show raised the issue earlier this week.

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood - who posted a tweet of Fr Ted saying “that money was just resting in my account” - said it was “galling that three Sinn Féin offices received a £10,000 support payment, and appear to have done very little about it until they were asked by the media”.

Ms McDonald said on Thursday that in each case the money had been “returned in full, with repayments made on Monday and Tuesday of this week”.

The money, she said, “should have been returned immediately as no political offices qualified for this grant. The fact that this did not happen is unacceptable.”

In Northern Ireland, people already in receipt of small business rates relief automatically received grants under a March 2020 scheme . Payments were made where bank details were held by the North’s Land and Property Services for ratings purposes.

The automatic payments would have been paid out between late March and May.

In all, 452 payments worth £4.5m (€4.98m), out of a total of 24,700, were made incorrectly. More than 70 have been paid back. “Work is under way to recover all ineligible payments,” said a department spokesman.