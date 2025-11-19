Business

Irish digital company Granite secures $10m investment

Funding will support an expansion strategy, including acquisitions and international scaling, with a particular focus on the US

Conor Buckley of Granite Digital.
Conor Buckley of Granite Digital.
Colin Gleeson
Wed Nov 19 2025 - 09:082 MIN READ

Cork-headquartered digital marketing company Granite has secured an investment of $10 million (€8.6 million) from BGF.

Granite said the funding will support its expansion, including acquisitions and international scaling, with a particular focus on the US market. It will also continue to enhance its digital capabilities, with a strong focus on artificial intelligence (AI).

Founded in 2008, Granite has operations across Cork, Dublin, Galway, Belfast, New York, and Dubai, with over 170 digital practitioners. Granite has completed eight acquisitions since 2020.

BGF investor Joe Higgins said: “Granite is a prime example of the kind of high-performing, founder-led business BGF looks to support. The company has built a strong reputation for delivering digital excellence across Ireland and beyond.”

Granite chief executive Conor Buckley said the investment as “an immediate and substantial investment back into our client partnerships”.

“We are both expanding our geographic footprint in the US and accelerating our knowledge,” he said. “Scaling in high-growth, competitive markets like the US and the Middle East is a necessity to stay ahead.

“The investment empowers us to scale our digital innovation and AI platforms globally and deepen our commitment to our Irish clients by ensuring they remain at the forefront of digital transformation and retain their competitive digital advantage.”

The investment is subject to approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

BGF was set up in 2011 and has invested more than €5 billion in over 600 companies. It focuses on scaling founder-led and family-run entrepreneurial businesses across all regions and sectors.

In Ireland, the group is backed by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, Bank of Ireland and AIB. It has €250 million available to invest in Irish SMEs.

The firm provides long-term, minority equity funding to help businesses scale through acquisitions, international expansion, and product development, without giving up control. With offices in Dublin and Cork, BGF partners with founders across sectors.

