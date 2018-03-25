Search widens for Elisha Gault (14) missing over eight days

Searches to find missing teenager Elisha Gault have entered their eighth day in Co Tipperary.

The 14-year-old was last seen on St Patrick’s Day after 10pm in Carrick-on-Suir on a what was a cold night with freezing temperatures.

Grainne Gault, Elisha’s mother, made a fresh appeal on social media on Sunday to find her daughter.

“As we commence day 8 broken hearted, Elisha’s dad, her sisters, myself and all her extended family and friends, want to sincerely thank everyone that has been involved in the search of our daughter, who unfortunately has still not been located,” she said.

Ms Gault said Elisha left her home about 10.10pm with no coat or mobile phone. Elisha lives on New Street in Carrick-on-Suir with her family.

“Unfortunately as it stands we still have not had any concrete sighting of her since the CCTV footage on Dillon Bridge in Carrick on Suir at 22:15pm on St Patricks night.”

She asked for anyone with any information to come forward and said the gardaí were working through possible leads and sightings.

“If you know of her whereabouts, tell her she isn’t in trouble, you also will not be in trouble, she won’t be forced to come home, if she doesn’t want to, we just want to know she’s safe and well and we can call off all the search efforts,” she said.

Gardaí said during the week they are investigating several reported sightings of the 14-year-old.

Elisa, who is a pupil at Comeragh College in Carrick-on-Suir, has been described as being between 5ft 10in and 6ft in height, with blue eyes and dyed blonde hair.

Searches have been mounted over the last week by gardaí­, civil defence, Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue, Waterford Marine Search and Rescue, Nenagh Search and Rescue, the Coast Guard and other groups.

Anyone with information can contact Clonmel Garda Station 052- 617 7640 or The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111