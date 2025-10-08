Family ‘heartbroken’ after boy (2) killed in traffic incident close to Dublin home

Gardaí investigating the death of a young boy outside a house in southwest Dublin believe he was knocked down by a vehicle in a tragic incident close to his family home.

It is understood the boy, believed to be two years old, and the person driving the vehicle were well known to each other.

Gardaí are not naming the boy at this time.

Garda sources said the child’s family were “heartbroken” and there had been widespread shock in the community, in Jobstown when news of the incident began to circulate.

Many people who knew the boy, and know his parents and sisters, have taken to social media to sympathise with them since the child suffered his fatal injuries at about 2pm on Tuesday.

“Beautiful boy, we will miss you so much,” read one tribute while another said: “I’ve no words, my heart is broken for you”.

Another woman, in a message to the boy’s father, said: “My heart is shattered for you ... life is just not fair. Rest easy beautiful boy, you will be greatly missed beyond words.”

Garda Headquarters issued a statement confirming gardaí and other members of the emergency services, including paramedics, “attended the scene of a fatal road traffic incident outside a residence in Rathmintin, Jobstown, Dublin 24” on Tuesday afternoon.

“A male infant was transferred from the scene to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

“A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time.”

The boy was treated at the scene before being taken away by ambulance, at which point the area was sealed off by gardaí.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out by the Garda’s forensic collision investigators.