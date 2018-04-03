Rugby player Craig Gilroy to be subject of Ulster, IRFU review

Ulster Rugby and the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) have said winger Craig Gilroy is to be the subject of an internal review.

It has emerged that Gilroy sent a WhatsApp message, seen in evidence during the rape trial of his teammates and friends Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding, that used offensive terms about women.

A person who sent a message asking “Any sluts get fucked?”, was only referred to as ‘CG’ during the course of the trial, in which there was focus on WhatsApp exchanges that followed the alleged rape.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Ulster Rugby and the IRFU said Gilroy (27) would not be available for selection this weekend, when Ulster play at Edinburgh in the PRO14.

“Ulster Rugby and the IRFU confirm that as Craig Gilroy is subject to an internal review, he will not be available for selection this weekend.”

Jackson and Olding were last week found not guilty of raping a then 19-year-old student in Belfast in June 2016.

Two other men who were also on trial were also found not guilty in connection with the incident. Rory Harrision was cleared of covering up the alleged rape by misleading police and withholding information during the investigation. Blane McIlroy was found not guilty of one count of exposure.

Gilroy is from Bangor in Co Down and attended Methodist College - the same south Belfast school as Jackson. He has 10 caps for Ireland and has made 141 appearances for Ulster.

Jackson and Olding have both signalled their desire to return to playing rugby as soon as possible. However, both are waiting to find out what recommendations a panel of senior representatives from the IRFU and Ulster Rugby will make regarding their future following the conclusion of the trial.

They have been “relieved of all duties” since the legal process began in 2016.

Gilroy was in the court’s public gallery on the second day of the trial along side Ulster and Ireland captain Rory Best.