Former Circuit Court judge Gerard O’Brien jailed for four years

Gerard O’Brien (59) of Old School House, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, was convicted last December at the Central Criminal Court of one count of attempted anal rape and eight counts of sexual assault in relation to six victims. Photograph: Collins Courts

A Circuit Court judge who resigned earlier this year after he was convicted of sexually assaulting six young males on dates in the 1990s has been sentenced to a total four years imprisonment.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens imposed an effective sentence of five years and nine months on Gerard O’Brien (59), of which 21 months was suspended, making a total four years imprisonment.

O’Brien will also be subject to two years post release supervision and will be registered as a sex offender.

Then a serving judge, O’Brien was convicted by a Central Criminal Court jury last December of eight counts of sexual assault of six males, aged between 17 and 24 at the time of the offences, and of the attempted rape of one. The offences occurred on dates between 1991 and 1997 when O’Brien was a teacher at CBC Monkstown in Co Dublin.

As a result of Phocomelia, a rare birth defect, O’Brien, with an address in Thurles, Co Tipperary, was born without arms and just one leg and needs assistance in personal care. He will serve his sentence in a prison unit with facilities for inmates with disabilities.

Mr Justice Owens noted O’Brien had given evidence that he never intended to cause hurt but he said that could not be the case because hurt was the inevitable effect of what he did.

The evidence established he was “on the lookout for opportunities”, his offences were opportunistic and had a serious impact on his victims, the judge said.

The fact O’Brien was sexually assaulted himself in the past was “no excuse” because he was much older than his victims and had more experience of the world, the judge added.

O’Brien’s actions caused great harm to the victims and his conviction showed he was not suitable to hold judicial office, the judge said.

In his long sentencing decision on Friday, Mr Justice Owens stressed sentencing is “not as simple as it might appear” and certain principles apply. He set out those principles in detail, including the requirement to take into account the nature of the offences and the circumstances of the offender.

The fact O’Brien had not admitted guilt at an early stage was an aggravating factor, the judge said. While he said he accepted the verdict of the jury, that did not involve remorse and he appeared to be blaming others for his present predicament.

His victims would not agree with that assessment “and neither do I”, the judge said. O’Brien’s attitude was unreasonable, self-indulgent and lacked insight. The judge said he did not believe that O’Brien had come to grips with his offending behaviour.

A more solid ground for mitigation was his lack of offending since 1997 and his useful contribution to society since, despite his serious disability

The judge set out the evidence relating to the offences and said he had considered that evidence, three victim impact statements, various reports concerning O’Brien including a probation and psychological report, and a letter from the Irish Prison Service concerning the facilities for prisoners with disabilities.

The judge set out the various sentences being imposed concerning the eight offences, which resulted in an effective sentence of five years and nine months, of which 21 months was suspended.

His conviction followed an investigation by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, lead by Inspector Jonathon Hayes, initiated in 2018.

The six survivors, along with family members, were in the Central Criminal Court on Friday when sentence was imposed.

Four of the victims were his pupils or former pupils and he knew the other two socially.

Five complainants gave evidence that they, on separate occasions, stayed overnight, in his residence to help him in the morning with dressing and going to the toilet.

They said they had been drinking, as had O’Brien, and woke to find him performing sexual acts on them to which they had not consented.

One complainant said O’Brien sexually assaulted him while he was bringing him to the toilet in a pub.

O’Brien, who denied the charges, was convicted on December 22nd after a four week trial.

In April, Mr Justice Owens heard victim impact statements provided by three survivors, evidence concerning the assaults on all six and mitigation submissions. Probation, psychological and occupational therapy reports concerning O’Brien, and some character references, including from retired solicitor Dara Robinson, were also provided.

One survivor told the judge he was a fifth year pupil when he was assaulted after being “recruited” by O’Brien as a helper.

“I was hit with shock, loss of trust, shame and disappointment,” he said. His behaviour became “erratic and unpredictable”, he lost interest in sports, music and academic achievement and his physical health suffered “with stress, upset, depression and worry”.

“Before I met Gerard O’Brien, I was a happy, outgoing and trusting person who felt safe and secure within myself. It is impossible to say how my life would have turned out had I not experienced his abuse of trust, his grooming and manipulative actions. "

Inspector Hayes read the other two victim impact statements to the court.

In one, the survivor said O’Brien, his teacher, had “betrayed me to my inner core” after assaulting him when aged 17. “His actions have caused me a lifetime of chronic anxiety, a decade of zero self-worth, a suicide attempt and a nervous breakdown.”

In the other statement, the survivor said he was “a 16-year-old child” when O’Brien first asked him to help bring him to the toilet.

It was in that environment that O’Brien’s inappropriate sexual behaviour began, he said. As a result of O’Brien’s actions, he “built a wall around me” and had a problem of trust and letting people into his life, he said.