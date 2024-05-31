Ballyogan recycling facility closed due to ‘health and safety concerns’ over nearby anti-immigration protests

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council on Friday said it would be reviewing the situation regarding the closure of Ballyogan recycling centre in the coming days. Photograph: Jonathan Pow/PA Wire

A recycling facility in south Dublin is currently closed due to “health and safety concerns” relating to a number of recent anti-immigration protests held in the vicinity.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council on Friday said it would be reviewing the situation regarding the recycling centre at Ballyogan in the coming days.

There have been a number of protests in the area in relation to the accommodation of international protection applicants at a site on the Ballyogan Road near Carrickmines.

Thirteen people have been charged with public order offences arising from protests in the vicinity of the site and have been brought before the District Court. Some of the charges followed incidents where it is alleged the entrance to the centre was blocked, staff were prevented from entering and leaving, and a gate was chained.

READ MORE

In a statement on Friday, the council said: “The Ballyogan Recycling Centre is currently closed due to the health and safety concerns surrounding the recent protests at the site.

“It is essential that we ensure the safety of the public and staff at the facility. We will be reviewing this situation over the weekend and will open the centre as soon as our health and safety concerns are allayed.”

A number of those charged have been accused of impeding the passage of a person and vehicles in a public place, as well as failing to comply with garda directions. One man was also charged with possessing a Stanley knife at the scene.