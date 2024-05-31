Taoiseach keeping ‘open mind’ on asylum processing in third countries

A number of migrants have pitched tents in Ballsbridge in Dublin after a camp at the Grand Canal was cleared on Thursday. Photograph: Kitty Holland

The Taoiseach has said he is open to a migration reform that would involve asylum seekers being processed in third countries.

The policy has been put forward by the European People’s Party (EPP), of which Simon Harris’s Fine Gael party is a member.

However, Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman said Government’s focus should be on domestic immigration measures.

The Taoiseach’s comments at an event in Dublin on Friday morning came as a new camp of homeless asylum seekers emerged in Dublin 4 within hours of a clearance of tents from the Grand Canal on Thursday. The camp was removed by Friday evening.

Asked if Fine Gael supports the proposal put forward by the EPP, Mr Harris said: “I think we should have a very open mind in relation to this because if we’ve learned anything about the migration challenges, that it is a global challenge.

“So much of the migration and immigration that comes to Ireland is through secondary movements. So the idea that we wouldn’t have a composite look at migration, migration policy and law from a European level, to me just would seem absurd, and therefore that brings you into the space of looking at the borders of the European Union.

“But I think of course, it raises questions as to at what point and where you assess people’s application.

“The Migration Pact does deal with a lot of this. So it’s not simply a matter of the European People’s Party view. This has happened in some cases already within the European Union and Albania, I think Turkey on occasions as well.

“Anything that would have to happen in this space would have to be fully compliant with human rights law, and with the European Court of Human Rights as well.

However, making arrangements with other countries to allow people seeking asylum here be processed outside of Ireland is not a step that should be considered, according to the Minister for Children and Immigration Roderic O’Gorman.

When asked separately on Friday if he agreed with comments made by the Taoiseach about keeping an open mind about the use of so called third countries to process asylum seekers, he said the focus had to be on “strengthening our own system”.

He said the UK’s has been “selling this notion that there’s an other countries solution to the pressures of migration through the Rwanda scheme. It never worked. It’s never delivered. The focus of governments up to this point has been strengthening and growing our own capacity to process people’s applications and get their answer more quickly.”

He declined to say that calls for a third country option should be put on the table were wrong, but instead reiterated that the “focus should be on what we’ve delivered already and what we’re continuing to deliver, which is a better system of processing, a broader system, a system that has the capacity for greater numbers that we’ve seen over the last two years”.

Meanwhile, a new camp of homeless asylum seekers emerged in Dublin 4 shortly after Thursday’s clearance of tents from the Grand Canal.

The small encampment of nine tents was located in Ballsbridge, at the corner of Clyde Road and Wellington Road, on a grassy patch of ground by the footpath, just outside an apartment complex.

None of the tents’ occupants were at the scene on Friday morning, though there was evidence of people having slept there, with flip-flops, bottles of water and sleeping bags visible.

It was metres away from former nursing home, St Mary’s on Pembroke Road the use of which to accommodate asylum seeking families faced opposition by some local residents earlier this year. About 200 men, women and children now reside there.

The camp had been removed by Friday evening.

Some 109 homeless asylum seekers were offered accommodation following a multi-agency clearance of tents from the Grand Canal on Thursday. – Additional reporting PA