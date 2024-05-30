Donald Trump found guilty on all counts in criminal hush money trial

Former US resident and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the media during his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 30, 2024. The jury in Donald Trump's hush money trial announced May 30, 2024 in a note to the court that it has reached a verdict, indicating that this would be delivered in less than an hour. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Former US president Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts in his criminal hush money trial.

Trump, the first US president to become a felon, was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in relation to $130,000 of hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels by Trump’s one-timer lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen.

Speaking outside the court house in New York City after the verdict was read out Trump said: “The real verdict is going to be November 5th [election], by the people ... .We didn’t do a thing wrong. I’m a very innocent man.

This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent.

“I think it’s a disgrace. We’ll keep fighting - we’ll fight to the end and we’ll win. Our country has gone to hell ... This was a rigged decision right from day one .. this is long from over.”

The jurors finished closed-door deliberations on Thursday after reviewing instructions and testimony.

A conviction does not prevent Trump from campaigning for the presidency in the upcoming November election. Nor will it prevent him from taking office if he wins.

Trump will be sentenced on July 11th, four days before the Republican National Convention where he is expected to secure the party’s nomination for the November presidential election.

New York prosecutors charged Trump (77), with falsifying business documents to try to cover up a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential election. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies wrongdoing.

Jurors appeared to take a close look at the testimony given by former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, who paid the $130,000 that ensured Ms Daniels would not tell voters about her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Mr Trump.

Trump denied ever having sex with Ms Daniels.

Mr Cohen testified that he and Trump discussed a plan to reimburse him through monthly payments disguised as legal fees – the alleged conduct that spurred the criminal charges.

At jurors’ request, court officials read back portions of Mr Cohen’s testimony on Thursday morning.

Trump’s lawyers said Mr Cohen’s testimony is unreliable, pointing to his criminal record and a history of lying. Justice Juan Merchan also told jurors they must scrutinise his testimony carefully because he was an accomplice to the acts he described.

Prosecutors have said emails and other evidence corroborate Mr Cohen’s testimony.

Jurors also heard court officials recite testimony from David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer tabloid, who had told jurors he worked with Trump to suppress stories that might have hurt the businessman-turned-politician’s campaign.

They also heard Justice Merchan reread roughly half the 55 pages of instructions he had read to them on Wednesday before they began deliberations.

Prosecutors from Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg’s office faced the burden of proving Trump’s guilt “beyond a reasonable doubt”, the standard under US law.

Jurors were required to reach any verdict unanimously.

Opinion polls show Trump and Mr Biden locked in a tight race. But Reuters/Ipsos polling has found that a guilty verdict could cost Trump support.

Trump faces three other criminal prosecutions, but they are not expected to go to trial before the November election. He has pleaded not guilty in all of them. – AP/Reuters