Champions Cup: Leinster and Munster learn semi-final dates

European Professional Club Rugby have announced the dates and kick-off times for Leinster and Munster’s Champions Cup semi-finals.

Leinster are up first as they welcome the Scarlets to the Aviva Stadim on Saturday April 21st (3.30ko, Sky Sports).

Munster travel to Bordeaux to play Racing 92 at the Stade Chaban-Delmas on Sunday April 22nd (3.15ko Irish time, BT).

The Stade Chaban-Delmas has a capacity of 34,694 - with the province likely to find out their ticket allocation on Wednesday.

Andrew Conway’s try saw Munster past Toulon. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

Leo Cullen’s side progressed to the last four off the back of a mammoth 30-19 win over back-to-back and defending champions Saracens in Dublin last Sunday.

That followed a typically Munster performance from Munster the day before, as Thomond Park roared the province on to 20-19 victory over Toulon.

The prospect of an all-Irish final in the Basque country is alive and kicking - the tournament’s showpiece takes place at Bilbao’s San Mamés Stadium on Saturday May 12th (4.45ko Irish time).

Champions Cup semi-finals:

Saturday, April 21st:

Leinster Rugby v Scarlets

Aviva Stadium (Dublin) 3.30

Sky Sports / beIN SPORTS

Sunday, April 22nd:

Racing 92 v Munster Rugby

Stade Chaban-Delmas (Bordeaux) 3.15 (Irish time)

FR2 / BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Challenge Cup semi-finals:

Friday, April 20th:

Gloucester Rugby v Newcastle Falcons

Kingsholm Stadium 7.45

BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Saturday, April 21st:

Cardiff Blues v Pau

Cardiff Arms Park 1.00

Sky Sports / FR4 / beIN SPORTS