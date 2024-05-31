100 great places to eat around Ireland this summer

There are always great expectations for summer – an outdoor table on a sunny day, a fish restaurant by the sea, a new place to explore, a casual place to hang out with friends, somewhere special for a celebration, and the classics, the places that never seem to go out of fashion.

Reviews by Corinna Hardgrave and Joanne Cronin

25 NEW IRISH RESTAURANTS

At Allta it is about the grill as much as it is about Niall Davidson’s great way with pasta. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Allta

1 Three Locks Square, Dublin 2. allta.ie

The barbecued rabbit with ricotta cavatelli is the not-to-miss dish at Allta’s stylish new home at Dublin’s Grand Canal docks. It is, of course, about the grill as much as it is about Niall Davidson’s great way with pasta and you’ll find skewers of squid and suckling pig with lardo, pork chops and hunks of beef from six-year-old ex-dairy cows cooked over a custom-built Rhys Allen levitation grill. It’s wonderful. CH

Andhra Bhavan

85 Marlborough Street, Dublin 1; 01-5518742, andhrabhavan.ie

Several visits to Andhra Bhavan are required to experience the menu's full spectrum of variety

The bright blue exterior of Andhra Bhavan definitely catches the eye and the menu promises a tropical taste of southern India. Chef Venkata Manthri and team are cooking from morning to night, starting the day with a selection of dosas, idlis, vadas, peserattu and uttappams with cups of fragrant chai. From lunchtime, it steps up a gear, adding dishes such as rich biryanis, mixed thali platters and mutton fry. There’s so much variety on the menu that several visits are required to experience the full spectrum. JC

Beag

Henry Street, Kilrush, Co Clare; 085-1061083, beagfood.com

Every small town should have a cafe such as Beag. This charming spot occupies a historic corner house where the original shopfront windows and fittings have managed to survive. Locals are constantly passing through the doors for excellent Calendar coffees, pastries and some of the best golden toasted sandwiches going. The ham and cheese toastie features free-range McCarthy ham, fragrant with a touch of clove, Carbery cheese, béchamel and home-made relish, while vegans can try a roast chickpea version with carrot, tahini, pickled cabbage and fermented chilli. JC

Biang Biang

21 Mary Street Little, Dublin 7; 01-5588987, biangbiang.ie

Thick, ribbony flat wheat noodles are hand-pulled before being cooked to order at Biang Biang

The kitchen team at newly opened Biang Biang have come all the way from Xi’an city in Shaanxi Province. And with them has come years of experience in making the region’s thick, ribbony flat wheat noodles that are hand pulled before being cooked to order. Other dishes from Xi’an such as roujiamo (aka Chinese burger), dumplings and cold noodle in sesame paste are also on offer. The pricing is affordable and the style is quick and casual. Be ready to slurp. JC

Caladh

Main Street, Church Rd, Rathdown Lower, Greystones, Co Wicklow; 01-576 8999, caladh.ie

Caladh in Greystones, Co Wicklow, from the team behind the Pigeon House in nearby Delgany. Photograph: Laura Hutton

Peter Hannan’s salt-aged strip loin with pressed potato fries is clearly the star attraction at this smart new restaurant in Greystones from Brian Walsh and Paul Foley, the team behind the Pigeon House in Delgany. Skill in the kitchen is evident when it comes to cooking fish, which was halibut with grilled fennel, carrot purée and toasted hazelnuts when I visited. Pricing is pitched at posh neighbourhood levels. CH

Cellar 22

22 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2; 01-531 2522, cellar22.ie

It sounds simple but when that charcuterie plate is loaded with home-made pâté en croute and numerous other bits it is the perfect bite to have with a friend for a catch-up. Photograph: Alan Betson

Who knew that an all-day menu that includes a large charcuterie plate and more than 30 wines by the glass was the thing we so desperately needed in Dublin? It sounds simple but when that charcuterie plate is loaded with home-made pâté en croute, rustic pâté de campagne, a velvety chicken liver pâté and numerous other bits it is the perfect bite to have with a friend for a catch-up. There is a top team in place here, led by sommelier Victor Nedelea, so watch out for the planned opening in June of the more formal restaurant upstairs. CH

Cent’Anni

Main Street, Durrus, Co Cork; 083-3011650, @centanni_durrus

Take a 10-minute spin from the seaside town of Bantry to the little village of Durrus, where you will find Emma and Chris’s buzzing pizzeria Cent’Anni. Already hugely popular with locals since opening, it’s bound to find some new fans during the busy summer months. Bright blue walls are decorated with wooden chopping boards, and the Neapolitan-style pizzas are real crowd-pleasers. Look out for the daily specials and enjoy a classic spritz for that real Mediterranean feel. JC

Church Lane

Church Lane, Midleton, Co Cork; 021-4621229, @churchlanemidleton

Midleton town might have taken a beating in recent times, and while it has been down, it is most certainly not out. Look no further than Church Lane, the town’s newest gastropub, from brothers Colin and Barry Hennessy, together with experienced chef James Cullinane (ex-Cliff House). It’s got it all, with hearty Sunday roasts, refined evening plates, sharing steaks and a casual bar menu to enjoy alongside the live music. JC

Ichigo Ichi Bistro

5 Fenns Quay, Sheares Street, Cork; 021-4279997, ichigoichie.ie

Takashi Miyazaki makes soba noodles daily at Ichigo Ichie in Cork. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Six days a week, Takashi Miyazaki heads into his Cork city restaurant at 7am to make fresh soba for the day, these thin Japanese, buckwheat noodles now being his speciality. It is quite a change in style from the formality of his kaiseki restaurant which landed a Michelin star in 2018, six months after it opened. Now it’s all about donburi (rice dishes), hot and cold soba, and a few daily specials chalked up on a blackboard. It’s a popular evolution and the Michelin Guide promptly awarded it a Bib Gourmand. CH

Jean-Georges at The Leinster

7 Mount Street Lower, Dublin 2; 01-2336000, jean-georges.com

Expect to pay a premium for the pricey fit out at The Leinster

Already a big hit with the D4 and south Co Dublin set, you’ll find caviar, shrimp salad, wild turbot, duck breast and steaks on the menu at Jean-Georges, the swanky restaurant in The Leinster hotel. A joint venture with mega chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, the day-to-day operation is run by Scottish chef Ross Bryans, who brings skill to the dishes he cooks. Expect to pay a premium for the pricey fit out. CH

Kicky’s

South Great Georges St, Dublin 2; 01-9061008, kickys.ie

Kicky's will hit-you-over-the-head, full-throttle flavour. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Eric Matthews and Richie Barrett’s new restaurant burst on to the food scene when it opened at the end of last year with light bites, sharing plates, pasta, meat and fish cooked over a rip-roaring fire. It’s hit-you-over-the-head, full-throttle flavour with the potato focaccia with carbonara butter and Matthews’s Irish coffee take on a tiramisu being the must-order items. CH

Léa’s at the Glucksman

University College Cork, Western Road, Cork; 021-4901848, leasattheglucksman.com

When the Glucksman Gallery opened in UCC in 2004 its limestone and cement design was a contrast to classic Gothic styling of the university. Over the years it has softened, easing into the landscape, and now the basement is home to Léa’s, a warm and vibrant brunch and daytime spot from the team behind Joe’s + Bros. Bright colours, Scandi-inspired delph and strong use of Cork producers all combine wonderfully here, and the garden terrace is a delight on sunny days. JC

Mani

42 Drury Street, Dublin 2; manipizza.ie

Mani is upping the stakes in the Dublin pizza wars. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The Dublin pizza wars notched up a level when the carbonara slice landed at Ciaran McGonagle’s Roman-style pizza shop. Made with a 72-hour cold fermented dough, Toonsbridge fior di latte, pancetta, guanciale, pecorino Romana, black pepper and free-range egg yolks, it is a thing of beauty. A spritz menu with new fritti has launched in time for summer and, with 35 outdoor seats, this is likely to be one of the buzziest places in town. CH

Mara

Luis Martin, chef and owner of Mara in Waterford. Photograph: Mary Browne

Spanish chef Luis Martin took over The Old Couch last year, changing the decor and food offering completely. In April he renamed it Mara, to celebrate their first birthday. He serves an intriguing €110, 11-course tasting menu which reverberates with global flavours. A wafer flower is filled with a cheesy foam and dotted with jalapeño gel, Ferran Adria style, warm mushroom jelly comes with an egg yolk encased in batter, and tiramisu is dusted with cep powder. CH

Otto

32 O’Connell Street, Sligo, Co Sligo; 071-9327112, ottopizza.ie

One of Sligo’s newest openings, Otto is owned by David Dunne and Paul Brennan, who enlisted the help of in-demand interior designer Laura Farrell to give Otto its sleek, modern wine-bar styling. There’s an enticing menu of bar snacks and small plates (Sligo Bay mussels with garlic and ‘nduja flatbread or local Lissadell oysters), but it’s hard to ignore the magnificent Florentine Valoriani pizza oven which turns out Neapolitan-influenced pizzas using a 48-hour proofed dough. JC

Sadler’s Bar & Restaurant

Cashel Road, Fethard, Co Tipperary; 062-30 699, sadlersfethard.ie

Brunch, lunch and weekend dinner is on the menu at the newly opened Sadler’s Bar in the premises that was formerly home to Dooks Fine Foods. The team from Cashel Palace are behind the new menu, with the full Tipp breakfast and chorizo baked eggs featuring on the brunch menu, and chicken schnitzel, fish and chips and beef burgers on the menu later in the day. CH

September

3 Bath Place, Blackrock, Co Dublin; @september.dublin

Just a stone’s throw from the Blackrock seafront is where you’ll find newly opened September. Coming from the same team as Leroy’s food truck, who have built up a loyal following for their sandwiches, September is a cafe by day and a wine bar at night. The cafe serves breakfast and those famous sandwiches, while the wine bar has nibbles and a short, curated menu. The furniture is almost all antique and look out for the special touches such as the big communal table salvaged from a convent. JC

Sister 7

Fidelity Studio, 79 Queen Street, Dublin 7; 091-637530, fidelitybar.ie

Sweet Heart Egg with Oscietra Caviar at Sister 7. Photograph: Laura Hutton

Fidelity bar has had such an amazing first year that they’ve expanded, setting up their spacious new studio complete with a custom Hatchett Sounds sound system. Food here comes courtesy of Sister 7, a collaboration with the city’s favourite Asian eatery BigFan, so diners can expect dumplings, fresh bao, plus loads of sharing plates. Initially Studio will start with the same drinks menus of the original bar, but collaboration between Sister 7 and Whiplash beer is on the cards. JC

Table 45

45 Hogan Place, Dublin 2; 01-5154403, table45.ie

Ceviche and gambas al pil pil feature on the tapas menu as well as empanadas, croquetas and churros. Photograph: Alan Betson

The two Dans, Daniel Kavanagh and husband Daniel Rivera, see Table 45 as a community space. They have lived in the apartment upstairs for eight years and recently took over the lease of the pub. Ceviche and gambas al pil pil feature on the tapas menu as well as empanadas, croquetas and churros. There’s a full bar to the front and an impressive cocktail menu. You’re guaranteed to have a fun time in this great space. CH

Tacos Lupillo

53 Sarsfield Road, Kilmainham, Dublin 10; 083-1409327, @tacoslupillodublin

Tacos Lupillo might be one of Dublin’s smallest eateries but it packs the punch of a Mexican luchador. Stand outside the pink door, the aromas of grilling meats says it all. The menu from chef and owner Jose Guadalupe Zamudio is simple, offering nachos, tacos, tortas or gringas with your choice of filling. But this is where the magic alchemy happens. Whether it is pineapple-marinated pastor, rich tender beef brisket, house-made Mexican chorizo or grilled vegetables, it’s all delicious and even better with a home-made horchata drink. JC

The Coach House

Main Street, Roundwood, Co Wicklow; 01-2336010, thecoachhouse.ie

The Coachhouse, Roundwood, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Ben McCarthy

Be sure to book lunch at The Coach House when you are heading into the Wicklow hills for a summer’s walk. Luke Matthews is the head chef and what you get is hearty food, such as Tuscan bean soup, Rings Farm chicken and leek pie, bouillabaisse and wood-fired halibut. Its sister business, the Roundwood Stores bakery, is next door and is perfect for a more casual bite. CH

The Dunmore

196 Lower Rathmines Road, Dublin 6; 01-9695010, thedunmore.ie

The Dunmore offers tastes of the sea fresh from the southeast. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Waterford siblings Clifden and Louise Foyle of The Strand Inn Hotel in Dunmore East delivered on their promise to bring freshly landed fish from the coast to Dublin, and made the smart move of putting chef Josef Cervenka (ex-Asador) behind the stove and the charcoal-burning oven. It’s a room made for celebrations and catch-ups with friends, and although there is nothing madly adventurous about the menu, the cooking is solid. CH

Upstairs at Connolly’s

The Quay, Kinvara, Co Galway; 091-637530

The brightly painted village of Kinvara is definitely a place for a pint, some ceol and some craic. Connolly’s pub sits near the quay, with lots of outdoor seating available overlooking the water for those summer evening. Downstairs, there’s a casual pub menu available while upstairs, chef Jason O’Neill produces fresh, modern food, inspired by the history of Kinvara. Try Doonbeg crab and saffron arancini, followed by whole fish roasted on the bone with classic grapes, capers and lemon butter. JC

Yew Tree

90 Terenure Road North, Terenure, Dublin 6W; 01-551 0231, yewtree.ie

Yew Tree is neighbourhood restaurant delivers on expectations. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Few neighbourhood restaurants deliver on expectations, as much forgiveness comes with the fact that “it’s just down the road”. Yew Tree is an exception – without over-promising, Máire Ní Mhaolie and Geoff Carty have quietly crafted the sort of restaurant that seems to suit every moment, from a smart evening menu of tasty, well-priced small plates (some of which are quite big) to Sunday roasts and hearty sandwiches at lunchtime. It’s a smart operation that is getting a load of love from the neighbourhood and further afield. CH

Yves @ Brother Hubbard

29A Ranelagh, Dublin 6; 01-441 1112, brotherhubbard.ie

Chefs David Gorgeart and Thibaud Boulant of Brother Hubbard, Ranelagh. Photograph: Tom Honan

If you’re looking for somewhere to go with a group of pals and want to keep a handle on the bill, the €37.50 feasting menu at the weekend evening pop-up in Brother Hubbard is your thing, with the added bonus of a BYOB policy. French dishes such as panisse, rillettes and pot au feu are typical on Thibaud Boulant and David Gorgeart’s tasty menu. CH

Restaurants by the water

Hake with mushy peas and tartar sauce from {…} And Chips. Photograph: Patrick Browne

{…} And Chips

Castle House, The Quay, Dungarvan, Co Waterford; 058-24498, andchips.ie

When Eunice Power opened her upmarket chipper in her hometown of Dungarvan just over five years ago it set a new standard for fish and chips by the sea. Choose from fish suppers, fish burgers or fish tacos if you’re in a fishy mood, but there are also chicken and beef burgers and even a fish spice box. Best of all, Power sources as much produce as she can locally, including from a range of fishing boats from Cork and Waterford. JC

Blackrock Cottage

Blackrock House, Salthill Promenade, Galway; 085-7826323, blackrockcottage.ie

Watching the brave souls dive off the pier into the Atlantic from the promenade in Salthill will keep you occupied while you wait for a walk-in table at this hugely popular restaurant, although reservations are taken for dinner. Martin O’Donnell serves tasty dishes ranging from chowder and excellent burgers to roast lamb rump and Korean poke bowls. The raised outdoor seating area overlooking Galway Bay is the place to be on a sunny day. CH

Cush

By The Pier, Ballycotton, Co Cork; 021-4646768, cush.ie

Grilled turbot with tempura mussels, spinach, cauliflower puree and seaweed butter sauce at Cush. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

The coastal drive to Ballycotton is quite stunning and so is the fish that lands on the plate at this Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant where Dan Guerin is head chef. The early bird menu is particularly good value, with two/three courses for €29.50/€34.50, but for a broader choice of fish opt for the a la carte which generally features scallops, John Dory and halibut. CH

The Fish Basket

Long Strand, Castlefreke, Clonakilty, Co Cork; 023-8851716, thefishbasket.ie

Peter and Elaine Shanahan started The Fish Basket as a food truck before taking up permanent residence at the very lovely Long Strand in Castlefreke. A talented baker, Elaine keeps the place stocked with tasty treats, and there’s a short breakfast menu available, but it is hard to beat the classic fish and chips, eaten outside, overlooking the golden sands. Opening hours and menus can vary so check social media for the latest. JC

Helen’s Bar

It is a little bit of a trek to find Helen’s Bar but when you crest the hill and see Kenmare Bay before you, ringed by mountains, with little boats rocking in the water, it is well worth the effort. Helen’s has built up a reputation for good value, a warm welcome and that fantastic view. Sit outside and enjoy the setting sun or have the craic indoors but, most of all, have the seafood. JC

King Sitric Seafood Bar

East Pier, Howth, Co Dublin; 01-8325235, kingsitric.ie

Fish is cooked with a minimum of fuss and all of the dishes come in two sizes to encourage sharing. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Lobster with a choice of seven ways of eating it is one of the many reasons to visit Dec and Sue MacManus’s fish restaurant in Howth, as well as the fact that all of their fish comes from local boats. Fish is cooked with a minimum of fuss and all of the dishes come in two sizes to encourage sharing. Just add an outside table and a chilled bottle of Picpoul and you’re in heaven. CH

Linnane’s Lobster Bar

New Quay, The Burren, Co Clare; 065-7078120, linnanesbar.com

On a fine summer’s day it is truly one of life’s little pleasures to take a seat outdoors at Linnane’s. Overlooking Flaggy Shore and Galway Bay, it is a must-visit destination for seafood lovers. Chef Alec Foster, formerly of Gregans Castle, is in charge of a kitchen that turns out classic Flaggy Shore oysters, grilled butterflied mackerel with taramasalata, hot seafood platters or sole on the bone with herb gnocchi and wild mushrooms, all served with lots of cheer and happiness. JC

Lir

64a Portstewart Road, Coleraine Marina, Coleraine; +44 78 28127739, nativeseafood.co.uk

The banks of the river Foyle are going to be hopping this summer thanks to The Pool, the casual area that belongs to Rebekah and Stevie McCarry’s Lir. With live music, DJs and a daily changing seafood-based street food menu, it has got all the ingredients for fun summer sunsets. Back indoors, there are small plates and tasting menus, which showcase the incredible creativity for which Stevie has become renowned. Korean fried ray wings and smoked coley Scotch eggs are calling us northwards. JC

Shells Bakery Cafe

No matter the weather, it’s always a good idea to pull up a seat at Shells. With the ocean waves crashing outside, it is a lovely place to stop for breakfast, coffee or lunch. The menu is a mix of tasty home bakes, salads and sandwiches, while dishes such as the Cape Malay flatbread or pork belly brunch pan catch the eye. Keep an eye out for occasional evening events, or walk into the adjoining room to find a fun selection of Irish arts, crafts, toys and food. JC

The Lifeboat Inn

Main Street, Courtmacsherry, Co Cork; 085-8696463, lifeboatinn.ie

The Lifeboat Inn's food is smart but unfussy. Photograph: lifeboatinn.ie

David O’Halloran and Martin Buckley, aka “the lads from The Lifeboat”, have become a bit of a TikTok sensation charting the renovation of their Courtmacsherry pub which they bought in 2017. More recently, Martin has been treating us to cooking videos. The food is smart but unfussy, with locally landed fish and seafood a speciality in the summer months. The prime tables are across the road with views across the river Arigideen. CH

The Sea Rooms

Kelly’s Resort Hotel, Rosslare, Co Wexford; 053-9173553, kellys.ie

The Sea Rooms has live fire cooking and superb sea views.

Live fire cooking is fun and bold but requires skilful handling to harness the flavours into elegant dishes. Using a custom rig from Smokin’ Soul, chef Chris Fulham has masterfully perfected this balancing act, producing gorgeous plates that positively invite the diner to dive into dishes, such as lightly smoked cod with hay salt cauliflower with peas and pickled cucumber, or confit shiitake mushroom risotto accented with Timur pepper. Vegetables come from the hotel garden and the views are superb. JC

Restaurants with outside tables

Builín Blasta Cafe has a tented cover if the rain comes down

Builín Blasta Cafe, Bakery & Wine Bar

Unit 16 Ceardlann Craft Village, Spiddal, Co Galway; 091-558559, builinblasta.com

With a stretch tent that seats up to 46 people, you don’t need to worry about the changeable Connemara weather when you dine al fresco here. Heather Connolly and Eimear Killian’s Builín Blasta is the all-day place to go for breakfast, lunch or an early dinner, with pancakes, toasties and dishes featuring their famous sauces lined up on their tasty casual menu. CH

Camus Farm Field Kitchen

The front of house staff at Camus Farm Field Kitchen, near Clonakilty. Photograph: Andy Gibson

Set on the 12-hectare working organic Camus Farm outside Clonakilty, the Field Kitchen is where head chef Bob Cairns holds sway. On a fine day, meals are served outdoors, family style, at the cluster of shaded, wooden benches, which engenders a convivial feeling among diners. In line with the farm’s ethos of seasonality, sustainability and biodiversity, plates are vegetable forward, although the farm’s own Dexter beef does feature too. JC

Chez Max

1 Palace Street, Dublin 2; 01-6337215, chezmax.com

A hint of Paris in Dublin at Chez Max. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The summer months are when the outdoor dining areas at Chez Max, complete with Parisian-style chairs, truly come to life. This much-loved spot from owner Max de Laloubie is always buzzing with happy diners and has been serving French classics for nearly 20 years. Dig into moules marinières with piles of frites, classic warm goat’s cheese salad or even escargots de Bourgogne, sup on a glass of vin rouge and make believe for a little while that you’re in Paris. Très bien! JC

Fisk

The Harbour Bar, Downings, Co Donegal, fiskseafoodbar.com

The food on Tony Davidson and Lina Reppert’s menu is simple, with dishes such as Donegal oysters with jalapeño granita. Photograph: Ellius Grace/The New York Times

It doesn’t get more glorious than an outside table at Fisk on a warm summer’s day in Donegal, looking out across Sheephaven Bay. But you need to be lucky as it is walk-in only, so you may have to wait for that table. The food on Tony Davidson and Lina Reppert’s menu is simple, with dishes such as Donegal oysters with jalapeño granita, Mulroy Bay mussels in ‘nduja sauce, and very tasty fish tacos. CH

Frank’s

22 Camden Street, Dublin 2. franksdublin.com

Frank’s has perfect summer wines for enjoying while perched outdoors. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

When a restaurant is operating from a small space, you’d think that plonking a large communal counter right in the middle would be a bad idea. But at this wine bar and cave à manger on Camden Street, it doesn’t matter because the clean and precise modern cooking from David Bradshaw is just that good; while Katie Seward, one of Ireland’s best sommeliers, has the perfect summer wines for enjoying while perched outdoors on Camden Street. JC

Good Day Deli

Nano Nagle Place, Douglas Street, Cork; 021-4322107, gooddaydeli.ie

Breakfast and lunch dishes reflect Kristin’s home, with subtle south Pacific influences

Nano Nagle Place, a contemporary heritage site with a museum, bookshop and restaurant, feels like a secret, with its celestial gardens and scents of rosemary and lavender. Clare Condon and Kristin Makirere’s restaurant has an enviable south-facing patio, with extra seats on the lawn during the summer months. Breakfast and lunch dishes reflect Kristin’s home, with subtle south Pacific influences from New Zealand and the Cook Islands. A new addition is Nádúr Deli, a smaller cafe in the front plaza. CH

Grangecon Kitchen

Main Street, Grangecon, Co Wicklow; 087-7478863, grangeconkitchen.ie

Grangecon Kitchen has house-made juices and food served under a large yurt-style tent. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Rose O’Toole, formerly of Misunderstood Heron and Aimsir, has joined Angela Papakonstantinou in the kitchen of this much-loved restaurant, where house-made juices and food are served under a large yurt-style tent. Brunch favourites include brioche French toast, buttermilk pancakes and Turkish eggs, with larger dishes such as cider-braised Crowe’s free range ham, mac and cheese, and chicken and leek pie also featuring. CH

Pota

An Tulach, Baile na hAbhann, Co na Gallimhe; 085-7566963, potacafe.com

Owner and chef of Pota Diarmuid Ó Mathúna has a sharp focus on seasonal and organic ingredients

Pota cafe is the type of place where you get enthusiastic about speaking Irish. Bilingual menus list out the daily specials, which is especially impressive when you consider Irish wasn’t a language originally meant for vegan meze or fish tacos. Owner and chef Diarmuid Ó Mathúna has a sharp focus on seasonal and organic ingredients. Classics such as potted crab and ham and cheese toasties are superb, especially when eaten outdoors in the sun. In a clever move, kids can order half-size portions. JC

L’Atitude 51

1 Union Quay, Cork; 021-2390219, latitude51.ie

L'Atitude 51 specialises in small plates and low intervention wines. Photograph: Joleen Cronin

Giant parasols cover the seating area by the river across the street from Beverley Matthews’s wine bar. It’s the perfect place to catch the last rays of sun on a summer evening. There is a global slant to the a la carte menu of small plates, which includes dishes such as pan-fried squid with crispy polenta and chorizo; Macroom burrata with roast tomato, and mussel and haddock croquettes. The low intervention wine list features more than 300 bottles, with 25 available by the glass. CH

Little Fish

Little Fish has a concise, well-priced menu

Tom Mullan and Eva Caulwell return to Cleggan this summer with additional tables outside their smart, simple restaurant. Fish and hand-cut chips, Killary mussels in a spiced coconut sauce, and crab nachos with tomatillo salsa are among the dishes that feature on their concise, well-priced menu. Vegetarians are also catered for with crispy tempura cauliflower tossed in their house buffalo sauce. CH

Pot Duggans

New Road, Ennistymon, Co Clare; 065-7072212, potduggans.com

Outdoor dining is available at Pot Duggans

Ashley Gribben is back at Pot Duggans this summer with The Melting Pot series, a rotating collection of menus with everything from ramen and tacos to pasta and shawarma. There will also be top notch pizza from Brazilian pizzaiolo, Cristian Marcos. There is seating for 60 on the covered terrace. CH

Tãbú Tapas

Rodrigo Gonzalez and Amanda Greer at Tãbú Tapas. Photograph: Dylan Vaughan.

Patio Tãbú is as good as it sounds, a wonderful, semi-covered outdoor terrace at Rodrigo Gonzalez’s vibrant restaurant, where global influences bring a real excitement to the food. Have a cocktail, tuck into padron peppers, ceviche, softshell crab bao buns, or opt for something more substantial such as fish and chips or a steak. CH

The Stables at Sheen Falls

Sheen Falls Lodge, Kenmare, Co Kerry; 064-6641600, sheenfallslodge.ie

When the sun shines in Kenmare, outdoor tables are snapped up in seconds. One of the best places to bag a table is The Stables restaurant at Sheen Falls Lodge, which has an incredible al fresco dining area. The food is bistro-style, with classics such as battered fish and chips and steaks. For a more fine dining experience, it is always a treat to eat Mark Treacy’s food in The Falls restaurant with its dramatic view of the river. CH

The Towers Bar and Restaurant

The Quay, Westport, Co Mayo; 098-24844, thetowersbar.com

The Towers is a favourite with families

An absolute favourite with families for good reason, the sizeable beer garden at The Towers seats up to 200 people, serving Killary mussels, seafood chowder, fish and steaks. There are few better places to watch the sun go down over Clare Island. CH

Great places for casual dining

Calum Johnstown is the head baker at Arán Artisan Bakery. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Arán

8 Barrack Street, Kilkenny; 056-7756297, arankilkenny.ie

Bart Pawlukokjc and Nicole Server-Pawlukojc’s bakery and bistro really seems to be in top gear at the moment. They took Supreme Champion at the 2022 Blas na hÉireann awards and have never taken their feet off the pedal, while also seeming to have endless fun. The new summer brunch and evening menus pull together a gamut of influences, from Polish (Bart), Filipino (Nicole) and Japanese to Spanish, and pretty much everything in between. With unlimited coffee at breakfast, and a child and dog-friendly atmosphere, they’ve got all the bases covered. JC

Cafe Lógr

Unit 2, Main Street, Adare, Co Limerick; 061-513133, cafelogradare.com

David and Petra Hayes are the owners of Cafe Lógr

Weekend brunch is special at David and Petra Hayes’s beautiful cafe in Adare, where regulars return for the French toast with Amarena cherries and pistachios, the Turkish eggs and the wild mushroom ragout with poached egg on sourdough toast. Get there early on a sunny day to ensure you get one of the outside tables. CH

Dash Burger

6-11 Kevin Street Lower, Dublin 2; 159 Capel Street, Dublin 1; dashburger.ie

Double smash burger from Dash Burger

Sometimes only a burger will hit the spot and when you find yourself in that kind of mood Barry Wallace’s Dash Burger is the place to go. After a burger tour in New York, where he met US burger legend George Motz, he went all in, creating thin, crustily seared, umami-rich burgers that are served double or triple, with juices oozing in soft potato buns. The current collaboration with Allta restaurant comes with the restaurant’s signature shiitake miso butter for extra decadence. JC

Fish Box

Upper Green Street, Dingle, Co Kerry; 087-6027866, thefishboxdingle.com

A firm Dingle favourite, the Fish Box has recently had a bit of a glow up and it is looking very good indeed. All the seafood used in the restaurant comes from the Flannery family’s own trawler, Cú Na Mara, and other produce is sourced from small artisan businesses. Check out their signature fish box, piled high with fresh-cut chips, battered fish and squid. Gluten-free options are also available and there’s a larger beer and wine selection available thanks to the new bar. JC

Fish Shop

76 Benburb Street, Dublin 7; 01-5571473, fish-shop.ie

I will never tire of the confident simplicity of Fish Shop, where you can start with a glass of sherry and a gilda before moving on to a beautifully cooked piece of battered fish, with perhaps a Jura white from their incredible wine list. There are just 15 counter stools at this wonderful restaurant so booking in advance is advisable. CH

Grálinn

Sunny Row, Fethard on Sea, Co Wexford; gralinncafe.squarespace.com

Herby beans at Grálinn, Fethard on Sea

Dee Kelly and Matteo Griscti have started serving dinner at their charming, sea-adjacent cafe, where the focus is primarily on vegetarian food. During the day, brioche French toast comes with semi-dried blood orange wedges and pistachio mascarpone, and haricot beans are slow-cooked in a basil and cavolo nero sauce. Produce is top-tier, with sourdough from Seagull Bakery, eggs from Tinnock Farm and vegetables from McNally Farm. They now have 18 outdoor seats. CH

Izz Cafe

Warm breads, still puffy and pillowy, are perfect for enjoying scoops of creamy hummus spiked with pickles. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Even though Eman and Izz Alkarajeh have recently expanded their hugely popular Izz Cafe by taking over space from a neighbouring gelato parlour, it can still be challenging to get a table. That is because the Palestinian food here is exceptionally good, and Cork people know a good thing when they see it. Warm breads, still puffy and pillowy, are perfect for enjoying scoops of creamy hummus spiked with pickles, while baked manoosheh (flatbreads) are topped with halloumi, labneh with honey or spiced shredded chicken. JC

Little Acorn Café

Market Square, Baltinglass East, Co Wicklow; 059-645 1805, @littleacorncafe

Little Acorn Café are now opening for dinner on Friday and Saturday nights

Years spent training under Alain and Michel Roux at their three Michelin-starred restaurant The Waterside Inn, in Maidenhead, is what underpins the focus on flavour in Maggie Roche’s delightful west Wicklow cafe. Fish tacos are piled high with tempura haddock, O’Neill’s bacon and Grá Arán sourdough is used for the BLT which comes with home-made crisps, and the pancakes are fluffy and generous. They are now opening for dinner on Friday and Saturday nights. CH

Maison Gourmet

6 Henry Street, Kenmare, Co Kerry; 064-6641857, maisongourmetkenmare.com

Patrick and Emma Puech with their nephew (L-R) Giani Soulier and their sons Mael and Roman Puech, who run Maison Gourmet in Kenmare. Photograph: Valerie O'Sullivan

Emma and Patrick Puech’s charming daytime cafe is the place to head for breakfast or lunch in Kenmare. Croissants are made with French butter, the Croque Madame on pain de mie is a delicious sandwich with ham, cheese and béchamel with a fried egg on top, and the pastries are glorious. The bistro seats outside are the most coveted in town. CH

Nóinín

Nóinín has a concise two-course menu, featuring dishes such as pollock tempura, lamb kofta tagine and Indonesian-style stir-fried rice

Sinéad Moclair worked in The Fumbally for three years, was the chef behind the Connemara pop-up Báidín and opened Nóinín in November 2022 with her sister Maeve. Walk-in by day, it is possible to book at the weekends when a short dinner menu features. It is a concise two-course menu, featuring dishes such as pollock tempura, lamb kofta tagine and Indonesian-style stir-fried rice topped with sambal oelek and a crispy fried egg. CH

Rift

30 Mallow Street, Limerick; 061-312657, riftcoffee.com

Dishes range from eggs Benedict and French toast to cornbread with chipotle butter and smoky bacon, arepas and birria tacos

Dalton Greene has expanded his cafe, where Venezuelan chef Emily Vasquez brings some of her cooking influences to breakfast, lunch and brunch. Dishes range from eggs Benedict and French toast to cornbread with chipotle butter and smoky bacon, arepas and birria tacos. It opens as a wine bar during the evening in the summer months, with low-intervention wines, small plates, oysters and cheeses. CH

Savoir Fare

Bridge Street, Westport, Co Mayo; 098-60095, @savoir_fare

Seasonal pâté en croute and the Gala pie. Pork, onion and on the wild side pancetta force meat with hard-boiled egg through the centre. Photograph: Michael McLaughlin

You need to get in early if you are hoping to bag a lunchtime table in Alain Morice and Nuria Brisa’s daytime bistro and wine bar. It is a little pocket of France in Westport, with pâte en croute, Galway snails, roast organic chicken and bouillabaisse on the menu. There is an interesting selection of wines by the glass, including wonderful burgundies made by master of wine and Mayo local, Roisin Curley. CH

Strandfield

Strandfield is charming and popular spot combines a florist, bakery, cafe and grocery, with inside and outside seating available

A meal with the kids, a coffee with friends or a pit stop while travelling, Strandfield is perfect for summer days. This charming and popular spot combines a florist, bakery, cafe and grocery, with inside and outside seating available. Breakfast dishes are made with eggs direct from the farm and the menu is a mix of flatbreads, tartines, salads, wood-fired pizzas and much more. When leaving, stock up with local bread, eggs, fruit and vegetables, cheese and fresh flowers. JC

The Grain Store

Killruddery House & Gardens, Southern Cross Road, Killruddery, Bray, Co Wicklow; 01-2863405, killruddery.com

The Grain Store uses ingredients from the estate and local producers. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Killruddery is a gorgeous little microcosm just a short distance from Dublin city. Within the estate, there is so much to do and explore, including an excellent Saturday Farm market, but it is the food offerings that really shine. Go casual and quick with wood-fired pizzas from the Pizza Shed, or dine at the Grain Store where chef Niall O’Sullivan is cooking up a storm with ingredients from the estate and local producers. In the evening time, explore the menu with the four-course seasonal supper club. JC

Tango Street Food

Muckross Road, Killarney, Co Kerry; 064-6636986, tangostreetfood.com

Argentinians Facundo Rodulfo and Pamela Neumann have made Killarney their home, and the town is all the richer for this decision. Rodulfo is a master of asado cooking, using his timber-fired parrilla grill to turn out sizzling gaucho dishes such as choripan, short ribs, skirt steak plus occasional specials of T-bone steak or traditional stuffed flank steak. If that wasn’t enough, Tango also produces empanadas, award-winning sourdough pizzas and delectable Argentinian sweet treats. JC

Great food stalls to try

Snappy Snappy in Letterfrack serve fresh crab on Japanese-style milk buns or on toasted sourdough

Snappy Snappy

There are just two delicious choices at this food truck: fresh crab on house-made Japanese-style milk buns, or crab on toasted sourdough. Both dishes are €16.50 and come with a selection of sauces and almond-dressed green beans. Outdoor seating for 70 people is at picnic benches along the waterfront and surrounding grass areas and there is plenty of parking. Across the road is “Oifig an Fish”, a new casual restaurant that focuses on fish and seafood. CH

Dooncastle Seafood Trailer

Opposite Kylemore House, Lake Shore, Kylemore, Connemara, Co Galway; @dooncastle_oysters

There are a few picnic benches here, so this is a charming place to stop for a bite

You’ll find John Ward’s seafood trailer in the secluded location by the lake opposite Kylemore House, where he serves oysters and seafood cooked to order. There are a few picnic benches, so this is a charming place to stop for a bite. CH

Julia’s Lobster Truck

Glencolumbkille House, Carron, Co Clare; 087-6167277, @juliaslobstertruck

In the summer you’ll find Julia selling amazing seafood from her food truck, including oysters, barbecued lobster and grilled fish

Julia Hemingway trained at Leith’s School of Food and Wine and worked with Margot and Fergus Henderson’s The French House Dining Room in London before moving to Ireland to work as a private chef. In the summer you’ll find her selling amazing seafood from her food truck, including oysters, barbecued lobster, grilled fish and mussels and chips. Follow her on Instagram as the location changes. CH

Misunderstood Heron

Dishes change regularly and could include mackerel with lemon, cream, chives and baby potatoes; langoustine curanto; curried lamb pasties and Killary Fjord mussels in home-made cholita sauce

Kim Young and Reinaldo Seco’s South American-inspired food truck on the edge of the Killary Fjord made it on to the pages of Lonely Planet as one of the most stunning locations in which to eat great food. Dishes change regularly and could include mackerel with lemon, cream, chives and baby potatoes; langoustine curanto; curried lamb pasties and Killary Fjord mussels in home-made cholita sauce. CH

Mushroom Butcher

90 South Circular Road, Dublin 8; @mushroombutcher

The Mushroom Butcher have incredible choice of mushroom-based takeaway food

Australian Mark Senn and his Lithuanian partner Ingrid Baceviciute took on the task of growing their own mushrooms in dark, humid conditions in a former retail unit in Portobello. They now run a food truck outside their operation on Saturdays, selling the most incredible line-up of mushroom-based takeaway food. The menu changes weekly and ranges from tacos, sushi and flatbreads to their famed mushroom fillet roll in a baguette. Be sure to order the creme brûlée doughnuts if they’re on. CH

Sumi’s Kitchen

Ryan’s Pub, Beggar’s Bush, 115 Haddington Road, Dublin 4; 083-3123848, @sumiskitchen_official

I was not expecting to find a fantastic Maharashtrian food truck at the back of a pub car park but life has a habit of throwing happy curveballs. Started in 2023, Sumi’s Kitchen has built up a following in Dublin’s Indian community for their authentic, home-made dishes. There is a regular menu of street food classics such as vada pan or onion bhajis, but it is the changing daily specials that really entice. Check Instagram for dishes such as black pepper soya curry, fish thali or egg lababdar. JC

Places to eat with friends

David Devereaux and Anne Zagar of 51 Cornmarket, Cork. Photograph: Corinna Hardgrave

51 Cornmarket

51 Cornmarket Street, Cork; 083-0102321, 51cornmarket.ie

David Devereaux and Anne Zagar continue to evolve and grow their little spot on Cork’s historic Coal Quay. We might wonder what the shoppers of the original market would make of dishes such as grilled west Cork asparagus with scallops, hazelnut crumb and smoked butter hollandaise, or duck with funky black garlic, enjoyed with some excellent natural wines, but I think it’s fair to say that they would be ferociously proud of this Cork success. JC

Amy Austin

Unit 1 Drury Street Car Park, Drury Street, Dublin 2; 01-5486255, amyaustin.ie

Amy Austin was recently awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand for dishes such as turbot rib with green Thai sauce and puffed rice. Photograph: Alan Betson

Originally a bit of a cheeky cowgirl, Amy Austin is maturing nicely into her groove. Chef Victor Lara’s seriously good food, along with wine on tap, fuels this bubble of brightness nestled into the concrete surroundings of the Drury Street car park. It was recently awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand for dishes such as turbot rib with green Thai sauce and puffed rice, grilled bone marrow with chimichurri or black bean tamales (reflecting Lara’s Mexican origins). JC

Daróg Wine Bar

56 Dominick Street Lower, Galway; 091-565813, darogwinebar.com

Daróg Wine Bar has a skilfully selected wine list and the food is at a serious level. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

Zsolt Lukács, the former sommelier at Aniar, and his wife, Edel McMahon-Lukács are the team behind this wonderful wine bar. The wine list is skilfully selected and the food is at a serious level. Attila Galambos, formerly of Aniar and Lignum, heads up the kitchen. Line caught mackerel is lightly cured, flashed over charcoal and served with a crème fraîche sauce jewelled with fennel oil; seared scallops in a ponzu sauce come with tiny cubes of daikon and leeks, and the most wonderful dessert, coffee cream caramel, is encircled with candied pumpkin seeds. It is a delight. CH

Harrow

Muckross Road, Killarney, Co Kerry; 064-6630766, harrowkillarney.com

The eye-catching elegant dark green exterior of Harrow is a good indicator of the smart, upmarket style of food cooked by head chef John O’Leary, formerly of Adare Manor, the Killarney Park hotel and Pichet. Marble-topped tables are host to a brasserie-style menu that features local and Irish produce in dishes such as lobster bisque, the signature lamb wellington and firecracker scotch eggs. There is a smart bar shaking up original cocktails and you might even see a visiting celebrity or two. JC

House of Plates

Upper Chapel Street, Castlebar, Co Mayo; 094-9250742, houseofplates.ie

Galway goat’s cheese with beetroot meringue, miso-glazed tofu with charred sweetheart cabbage, and Calvey’s Achill mountain lamb with Velvet Cloud sheep’s yoghurt are just some of the dishes you are likely to encounter on the menu at Barry Ralph’s Castlebar restaurant. Prices are reasonable, with the set menu on Thursday to Sunday coming in at two/three courses for €48/€54. CH

Lottie’s

7-9 Rathgar Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6; 01-5585969, lotties.ie

Lottie’s is an all-rounder and is a sleek, chic spot for dinner with friends

Lottie’s is very good at getting the flavours right. Whether it is lamb rump with wild garlic and ras el hanout salsa or Andarl Farm pork chop with pepperonata, it is clear that chef Tudorel Ostache has been given room to have fun in the kitchen. Lottie’s is an all-rounder; a sleek, chic spot for dinner with friends, Sunday roasts with the family (enlivened with the help of the Sunday €10 BOYB corkage) or drinks upstairs in the gorgeous terrace area. JC

Neighbourhood

1 North Main Street, Naas, Co Kildare; 045-954466, neighbourhoodnaas.com

Bone marrow served with flatbread at Neighbourhood in Naas

Neighbourhood has some serious intentions. Plates are made by Fermoyle Pottery, tables are hand made by Waterford Wood and they’ve just launched their Thursday Steak Night. Over the course of eight weeks, all parts of a directly sourced Tipperary-bred Black Angus heifer will be used, starting with steaks on Thursdays, burgers for the bar and, lastly, the offcuts for sauces, starters and staff food. Start or finish the night with a cocktail in their new upstairs bar or outdoor area. JC

Note

26 Fenian Street, Dublin 2; 01-2447344, notedublin.com

Essa Fakhry’s cooking is truly one of the hottest tickets in town right now. His clean, modern style delivers plates that may look simple but result in joyous flavour combinations. Think gnocchi with Gorgonzola fondue and radicchio or crab piled high on a crumpet with sea urchin espuma, all paired with creative cocktails and a wine list heavily leaning towards organic and natural. The three-course lunch for €32 is simply superb value. JC

O’Mahony’s of Watergrasshill

Main Street, Watergrasshill, Co Cork; 086-8316879, omahonysofwatergrasshill.com

John Coleman, Sean Moran, Máire O'Mahony and Victor Murphy, O’Mahony’s of Watergrasshill

O’Mahony’s pub has been serving the people of Watergrasshill for 200 years but when Máire O’Mahony and partner Victor Murphy took charge they kicked it up a notch. This warm and friendly spot serves up a changing range of dishes that you just want to enjoy with friends. Start with local Rossmore oysters, then enjoy bacon and cheese croquettes or risotto with sautéed Kilbrack leeks, along with a selection from their excellent cocktail, wine or beer listing. JC

Osteria Lucio

The Malting Tower, Grand Canal Dock, Clanwilliam Terrace, Dublin 2; 01-6624198, osterialucio.com

The open kitchen in Ross Lewis’s much loved Italian restaurant has been renovated and Joshua Plunkett has joined the crew as head chef. The best way to work through this menu is by sharing, starting with antipasti, followed by pasta, pizza and suckling pig shoulder al forno. Okay, that’s a lot of food, so be sure to come with friends. Sit on the outside terrace for extra summer vibes. CH

Rúibín Bar & Restaurant

Love and lemons cocktail at Ruibin, Galway

There are three different menus at Alice Jary and Richard Kennan’s handsome restaurant – lunch, dinner and a more casual bar menu downstairs. Dishes are led by local produce, with sea trout and cider braised pork cheeks on the lunch menu and John Dory, monkfish and roast Skeaghanore duck featuring on the dinner menu. Booking is essential, although you may get lucky and get a stool at the bar where there are small plates, cocktails and 25 wines by glass. CH

Saint Francis Provisions

Short Quay, Kinsale, Co Cork; 083-0168652, saintfrancisprovisions.squarespace.com

Barbara Nealon and Rebeca Recarey Sanchez, St Francis Provisions, Kinsale. Phootograph: John Allen

Barbara Nealon’s buzzing little Kinsale spot has kicked off an innovative series of Sommwich Sundays, where guest chefs and sommeliers are invited in to create incredible sandwiches, paired with fun wines. This electric energy permeates all aspects of SFP, where chef Rebeca Recarey Sanchez turns out magical dishes such as red mullet crudo, potted Courtmacsherry shrimp and her incredible torrijas served with rhubarb creme anglaise. JC

Solas Tapas

Unit 1 Strand Street, Dingle, Co Kerry; 087-9932116, solastapas.com

Solas Tapas: Spanish and international slant to Irish produce

Nicky Foley landed a Michelin Bib Gourmand for his tapas restaurant in Dingle, which brings a Spanish and international slant to Irish produce. Realt Na Mara rock oysters come with sea trout caviar and yuzu; scallop ceviche is dressed with apple, ginger and smoked pineapple tartare; and octopus tempura is served with kimchi dressing. CH

Waterman

5-23 Hill Street, Belfast, Co Antrim; +44 28-90434310, waterman.restaurant

Waterman: set menu luch is good value

This light-filled room which looks out on to a pedestrianised street is one of the loveliest places in Belfast to catch up with friends. The set menu at lunchtime of two/three courses for £18.50/£22.50 is particularly good value, so it is no surprise that they landed a Michelin Bib Gourmand. The a la carte menu has plenty of choice if you want to explore further, all seasonally led dishes cooked with flare. CH

Special occasion restaurants

Sophie and Robbie McCauley of Homestead Cottage. Photograph: Brian Arthur

Homestead Cottage

Luogh North, Doolin, Co Clare; 065-6794133, homesteadcottagedoolin.com

It is not every day that a little traditional, stone-walled Irish cottage perched on the very west of Ireland is blessed with a Michelin star but when you taste the precise cooking of Robbie McCauley, with its use of local ingredients, you will understand why. He and his wife Sophie have transformed this former cafe into something that is both deeply rooted in the past and firmly modern. McCauley works closely with local producers as well as farmers to bring sustainable, traditional Burren outwintered beef to the table. JC

Bramley

10 Main Street, Abbeyleix, Co Laois; 057-8757749, bramleyabbeyleix.com

Bramley: Simple Supper menu on Wednesdays and Thursdays is superb value

Since Sam and Emily Moody opened Bramley last year, this elegant neighbourhood restaurant has continued to develop. Maybe it is Sam’s pedigree (ex-Ballyfin Demesne) or the beautifully refurbished dining area, or the careful use of local produce, but there is something magical and calming about Bramley. The more casual lunch menu or the Simple Supper on Wednesday and Thursday are superb value and dinner really kicks up a gear with a la carte and tasting menus. JC

Dede at The Customs House

It has been more than four years since Ahmet Dede and Maria Archer teamed up to open Dede at The Customs House. Described as a Turk with a west Cork heart, Ahmet’s delectable fusion cuisine, which adeptly weaves beguiling Turkish flavours with the best of Irish produce, has garnered two Michelin stars. This year there is a new prep kitchen in the garden which will be used for cooking demonstrations, classes and private dining. Finish your night out with a pint around the corner overlooking the harbour. JC

Olde Glen Bar & Restaurant

Glen Village, Carrigart, Co Donegal; 083-1585777, oldeglen.ie

It was a sad day for Dublin when chef Ciarán Sweeney left Forest & Marcy to return to his native Donegal but what unrestrained joy he has bought to this little Donegal village. The most traditional of old Irish pubs opens up into a bright space, where Sweeney uniquely defines modern Irish cooking with dishes that satisfy locals and tourists alike. Enjoy fermented potato bread or roast Mulroy Bay scallops followed by glazed wild Atlantic cod or market fish from Greencastle. JC

Rare

The Blue Haven Hotel, 2-4 Pearse Street, Kinsale, Co Cork; 021-4772209, rare1784.ie

Meeran Manzoor, executive head chef at Rare in Kinsale. Photograph: Miki Barlok

Over the past year or so the buzz about Rare has been steadily building, and it is justified. Chef Meeran Manzoor uses his Tamil Nadu heritage to skilfully elevate local produce with fragrant accents of the Indian subcontinent. The descriptions of the five and seven-course tasting menus might be minimal but the dishes, all served on local Kinsale Pottery delph, are most certainly not. Chicken chaat and fresh truffle or halibut with coconut anyone? JC

Restaurant Chestnut

Staball Hill, Ballydehob, Co Cork; 028-25766, restaurantchestnutwestcork.ie

Elaine Fleming and Rob Krawczyk, owners of Restaurant Chestnut in Ballydehob. Photograph: Andy Gibson

Rob Krawczyk brings serious but restrained skill to his €149 tasting menu, which is centred on seasonal produce from Lisheen Greens and locally landed fish. He also offers a shorter four-course tasting menu at 6pm for €70 while, if you are looking for something less formal, book a table in the casual dining space upstairs where tasty small plates range from €6-€20. CH

Beach House

Turkey Road, Tramore, Co Waterford; 051-338270, beachhousetramore.ie

Peter Hogan and Jumoke Akintola, owners of Beach House. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Co-owner Jumoke Akintola is the creative mind behind the ever-changing seafood menus here that shine with bright simplicity and confidence. Located in a Victorian town house in Tramore, Beach House is open for lunch Thursday to Sundays and for dinner on Friday and Saturday evenings. Enjoy your meal surrounded by bottles from the well-chosen wine list, designed to accompany dishes such as Woodstown Bay oysters, Boatstrand lobster mayonnaise or sole with brown butter. Just ask for a recommendation. JC

The Dining Room at Gregans Castle

The Dining Room at Gregans Castle

The elegant and cosily eclectic Gregans Castle has a new head chef in the form of Jonathan Farrell, formerly of Michelin-starred Bastible. An overnight stay is recommended to take full advantage of Farrell’s seasonal, deft dishes which draw from the castle’s new fruit and vegetable garden and on items skilfully foraged by Farrell himself, and accompanied by an excellent wine list. In coming months an outdoor dining area will be available in the garden, perfect for tranquil summer evenings in the Burren. JC

Classic Dining

Cured halibut at Goldie

Goldie

128 Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork; 021-2398720, goldie.ie

Cork has the second-largest natural harbour in the world, so it makes sense that one of Ireland’s best seafood restaurants is right on its doorstep. Aishling Moore’s whole fish cookery means nothing is wasted and Goldie shines like a beacon in the south. Humble pollock is elevated with jalapeño and blood orange, while pan roast cod comes with curry leaf noisette. The renovated upstairs diningroom can be booked for private dining, and now we can all try Moore’s recipes at home thanks to her first cookbook, Whole Catch. JC

Kai

22 Sea Road, Galway; 091-526003, kairestaurant.ie

New Zealander Jess Murphy and her husband Dave opened Kai restaurant in 2011. The approach is casual during the day, offering a simple revolving lunch menu, and in the evening there’s a more serious restaurant vibe. Dinner could include Connemara crab with kohlrabi and roe, Connemara lamb with asparagus, and agnolotti del plin with Connemara surf clams. Their Michelin green star reflects their sustainable approach, building on the circular economy. CH

La Fougère at Knockranny House Hotel

La Fougère: meticulous attention to detail

Seamus Commons worked as Derry Clarke’s head chef in L’Ecrivain during the period when it first landed its Michelin star. That meticulous attention to detail and ability to get the balance just right has stayed with him and you see it in his classically based dishes in Knockranny’s La Fougère restaurant, where he has headed up the kitchen for many years. He has a magical way with fish and in the colder months game season is always a treat. CH

Paradiso

16 Lancaster Quay, Cork; 021-4277939, paradiso.restaurant

Denis Cotter, owner and executive chef of Paradiso in Cork. Photograph: Ruth Calder-Potts

For 30 years Denis Cotter’s Paradiso has led the charge for vegetarian cooking, inspiring many disciples across the globe but never bettered. Chef Miguel Frutos now heads up the kitchen, producing dishes that maintain the Paradiso vibe but also reflect current tastes, such as carrot escabeche with buffalo labneh and pickled fennel. Paradiso works closely with main vegetable supplier Gortnanain Farm to reflect seasonality, and the all natural wine list perfectly maintains the ethos started all those years ago. JC

The Tannery

10 Quay Street, Dungarvan, Co Waterford; 058-45420, tannery.ie

Máire Flynn of The Tannery. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Very much a family run restaurant, you are likely to see the next generation, Paul and Máire Flynn’s two girls, helping out with the service if you visit The Tannery during the holidays. You can go a la carte or opt for the set menus which are always good value – the early bird is €40, the dinner menu is €68 and Sunday lunch is €39. If you want something more casual, there are small plates chalked on the blackboard in the wine bar downstairs. CH

Vaughan’s Anchor Inn

A multigenerational family story, you will find James Vaughan heading up the kitchen in Liscannor, while his father Denis is head chef at Vaughan’s on the Pier in nearby Lahinch. Even their fish batter has pedigree, coming as it does from a 22-year-old sourdough starter. Seafood is landed daily and while the rollicking bowls of seafood chowder, classic fish and chips and perfectly cooked fish shine, there is also a wide range for all eaters. Stop at Spooneys on Lahinch pier afterwards for some ice cream. JC

Wine & Brine

59 Main Street, Moira, Co Down; +44 28 92610500, wineandbrine.co.uk

Chris and Davina McGowan’s spot is always worth a detour when travelling between Dublin and Belfast (doubly helped by the presence of Peter Hannan’s wonderful butcher shop). Since Chris returned to Northern Ireland in 2015, they have forged a style that is all their own, bringing a unique edge to his sharp classical execution using fabulous northern ingredients. Think twice baked three cheese soufflé, sesame prawn toast with Portavogie prawn crudo and squid à la Greque. JC