RTÉ cancels future plans with broadcaster Sean O’Rourke over golfing dinner

RTÉ has canceled its future plans with broadcaster Sean O’Rourke as a result of the Oireachtas golf dinner in Clifden.

Mr O’Rourke was one of the 81 guests at the event which has led to the resignation of several politicians.

In a statement, RTÉ said it would had mutually agreed with Mr O’Rourke that they would not proceed with future projects together.

There was speculation that he was going to take the slot currently occuped by the Saturday with Cormac Ó hEadhra programme.

Mr O’Rourke said that having spent many years presenting programmes in which public figures were being called to account, he would now have to hold himself to account for having attended the dinner potentially in breach of public health Covid-19 guidelines.

“ The right course is to set aside our plans for my return to the airwaves,” he said.

Mr O’Rourke retired as the host of the Today with Sean O’Rourke programme on reaching the age of 65 in April.

At the time he said that he hoped to be back presenting other programmes for RTÉ in the future.