Rise in Covid-19 cases will not delay restart of schools - Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has re-iterated the Government’s determination reopen both primary and secondary schools at the end of the month, warning that failure to do so would have a serious impact on both the mental health and intellectual development of children.

Mr Martin said that he was very impressed with the measures being taken by schools all around the country to prepare for pupils returning to education and he had every confidence in both students and staff to “evolve and adapt” to deal with the new reality of living with Covid-19.

“I am very conscious as Taoiseach of this country that we owe it to the children and the young people to enable them to have a proper quality learning experience and education experience because it’s one of the great differences that it can make to a person’s life,” he said.

“I have always been deeply concerned about the loss of so much school time early in the year. I think it’s very important that we do everything we can to enable children and staff to come back to school safely. This will evolve - evolve and adapt will be the key watch words.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin on a visit to Nagle Secondary Community College, Mahon in Cork. Photograph: Julien Behal Photography

Mr Martin, who was a teacher before entering politics, was speaking during a visit to Nagle Community College in Mahon in his Cork South Central Constituency where he was given a guided tour by principal Jim O’Sullivan to see the measure being introduced to allow students return safely to school.

“I am very impressed here by Nagle Community College - it’s very interesting to see the computer rooms and the use of Perspex coming down out of the ceiling - it’s evidence of the can-do attitude of teachers and education staff across the board in getting to grips with this.”

Asked specifically if there was some point next week that the Government might consider deferring the re-opening of schools if the numbers of new cases of Covid-19 continue to rise, Mr Martin said he did not envisage such a scenario developing as re-opening schools was a priority for the Government.

“I know as a former educationalist myself and as a parent, the most fundamental thing in life is the educational experience for a child - we know the younger a child is, the more they learn- they learn far more early in life than they will for the rest of their lives.

“The mental health of a child will suffer, the overall development of a child will suffer [if schools don’t reopen]… there’s a hell of a lot at stake for the child- that’s why I’m so determined to try and get schools re-opened.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin on a visit to Nagle Secondary Community College, Mahon in Cork, with principal Jim O’Sullivan. Photograph: Julien Behal Photography

New controls

Mr Martin said the new measures introduced on Wednesday, including limiting the number of people who can meet together, were aimed at curbing the community transmission of the disease so the safety of students and staff were not put at risk by re-opening the schools.

“I must pay tribute to the teachers, SNAs, the school staffs and principals across the country for really working quietly and effectively over the last number of weeks to get their classrooms and schools ready for re-opening later this month,” he said.

Mr Martin ruled out serial testing of students and staff in schools but he defended Minister for Education Norma Foley amid accusations that she had gone missing, saying she had addressed the Dáil on the issue and he believed the Irish plan was among the best in Europe for re-opening schools.

“We want people to reduce their mixing with other people and to keep your contacts low and keep social distance and that’s exactly what’s planned here for re-opening with each teacher having their own individual packs which they will require for teaching.,” he said.

“Teachers won’t have the same interaction [with each other as before] and pupils will get their own personal PPE on arrival and preparations will be in place for any emergencies. Anyone with symptoms will go to an isolation room and there will be linkages with local public health experts.”

Mr Martin confirmed schools are rescheduled to open in Laois, Offaly and Kildare at the end of the month as they are elsewhere in the country, saying that the lockdown measures introduced by the Government were working and were driving down the numbers of new cases in the three counties.