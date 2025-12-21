Man who died after car skidded off Cork road into river named locally

Joice Thomas, from Kerala, lived in Ballynoe in Co Cork with his wife, their two year old daughter and infant son

A man who died after his car skidded off the road in heavy rain and into a river as he made his way home from work on Friday had become a father for a second time just four months ago.

Joice Thomas (34) from Kambammettu, in Kerala, India, lived in Ballynoe in Co Cork with his wife Ruby Kuriakose, their two-year-old daughter and infant son. The family moved to Ireland last year. Ms Kuriakose is employed as a nurse.

Mr Thomas died after his car went into the water close to the Conna Road R628. It is understood he was on his way home from work at a nursing home in Leamlara, when the incident occurred some time after 10pm on Friday.

His worried loved ones and friends had shared social media posts in a bid to obtain information as to his whereabouts.

A member of the public raised the alarm shortly before 10am on Saturday when they spotted a car in the river Bride near the Conna Road. Gardaí and the emergency services attended at the scene. Mr Thomas was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends of the deceased have set up a GoFundMe page to assist his widow Ruby and their young children as well as to pay for the repatriation of the body back to India for burial. More than €6,000 was raised within three hours of the page being posted online.

The GoFundMe page stated that Mr Thomas began work as a kitchen assistant at Ballincurrig Care Centre in Leamlara just two months ago.

“Tragically, on the night of 19/12/2025, while returning home from work during heavy rainfall, Joice met a fatal crash. The car he was driving skidded off the road, entered a river, and became submerged in the water.

“When he did not reach home, his friends immediately alerted the authorities. The gardaí, along with friends and local volunteers, initiated an extensive search operation.”

The car was located with local community support “after nearly 14 hours of searching”, it said.

“We are initiating this fundraising campaign to support Joice’s family during this extremely difficult time. The funds raised will help cover the repatriation of his body, funeral expenses, and provide financial support for the future and wellbeing of his children.”

Meanwhile, Conna Community Council posted a statement on social media offering their condolences to the family of the deceased on behalf of the local community.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of a local man following a car crash. Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with his family, friends and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.”

Ballynoe Community Facebook page also extended its “deepest sympathy” to the family and friends of Mr Thomas whilst appealing to witnesses to the crash to come forward.

The body of the deceased was transferred to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem examination and a technical examination was carried out at the scene by Garda Forensic Collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users, who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the Conna Road R628 between 10pm on Friday and 10am yesterday (Sat) are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The GoFundMe page can be found here.