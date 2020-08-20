Storm Ellen: Up to 40,000 Cork homes left without power

Up to 40,000 homes are without power in Cork with the county receiving the full brunt of Storm Ellen overnight.

The AA has warned that extreme caution is needing in the county, with severe flooding in Skibbereen and Bandon.

Gusts of well over 100km/h were recorded in the southwest of the county. A gust of 143km/h was recorded at Roches Point in Cork.

The flooding in Skibbereen has caused much consternation as the town has an ongoing multi-million-euro flood relief scheme.

Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan, a former mayor of Co Cork, said the OPW “needs to provide answers” about the flooding of Bridge Street in the town.

“This shouldn’t be happening in Skibbereen. Millions spent on flood protection. The entire town shold be dry even in this intense rainfall. Part of me is not surprised. The flood committee flagged that this area needed more protection.”

Gardaí received dozens of calls about spot flooding and fallen trees with reports of of multiple trees down in areas of the county – including in Skibbereen, Midleton and Fermoy. Debris was reported northbound on the M8 Cork-Dublin road and on the N40 South Ring Road.

Many major routes, including the N22 road to Killarney and the N25 road to Waterford, were badly impacted by falling trees.

Some of the worst impacted areas in the county include Skibbereen, Kanturk, Mitchelstown and Macroom.

This shouldn’t be happening in Skibbereen.Millions spent on flood protection.The entire town should be dry even in this intense rainfall. Part of me is not surprised. The flood committee flagged that this area needed more protection.OPW need to provide answers. #StormEllen pic.twitter.com/pPr061LOz9 — Christopher O’Sullivan TD (@COSullivanTD) August 19, 2020

Cork City and Co Councils are asking members of the public not to try and clear any fallen trees.

Routes that were most hit include the N22 East of Lissarda, the N25 at Lakeview in Midleton, the N72 west of Fermoy and the R624 at Fota.

David Joyce. director of services with Cork City Council, told Cork’s 96FM motorists need to exercise extreme caution this morning.

“If you come across something that is dangerous or something that has fallen please notify Cork City Council. We have the crews on standby and in place to go and address these issues.

“They should ring our customer services unit at 021 4924000. That will be manned by trained operatives who will take your call and send it out to the frontline staff.”

Cork County Council’s severe weather assessment team will meet again today. . Further updates will be available later this morning.

Bus Eireann has said there are diversions and delays on all their routes in the city and county this morning.

Locals reported a shed roof had landed in the middle of the road between Mogeely Village and Killeagh, with trees also blocking the road between Conna and Rathcormac. The road to Rochestown Nursing Home in the city was blocked as a result of fallen trees.

Motorists on the old Mallow Road in Cork city contacted gardaí amid reports of a trampoline on the road heading from Blackpool to Whitechurch. The road to Ballymaloe House in the county was also impassable due to fallen trees.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney tweeted that power was gone in his home town of Carrigaline with the area experiencing “heavy rain and some violent gusts”.

Jim Molloy of Cork County Council told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that it was a tough night in the county.

“It caused a lot of chaos in the county in particular. We had about 50 [callouts] for trees and about 30 for flooding events primarily around Skibbereen which was badly hit. They were the primary events. Most of the trees down were in east Cork, but again the whole country was affected.

“There are still reports coming in as drivers get on the road. There is lot of trees and debris on the roads. Precaution is the word of the day,” Mr Molloy said.

In a statement ESB said that crews are being dispatched in the most affected areas where safe to do so, assessing the damage so that they can restore power as quickly and effectively as possible. However, the ESB indicated some customers could be without electricity “for a number of days.”

“It is very important that any customers who use electrically powered medical devices should contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.”

Cork remains in a yellow advisory zone. Motorists are asked to exercise caution in the coming hours.