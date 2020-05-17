Reopening preparations under way as Harris warns firms not to open illegally

Some businesses and employers are preparing for the partial easing tomorrow of restrictions on commercial and social activity that have been in force for two months to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Hardware shops, garden centres, garages and bicycle-repair shops are among the premises reopening from Monday in the first phase of easing restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last night it emerged that another 15 people had died from Covid-19 in the Republic, bringing the death toll to 1,533. However, the number of new reported cases was below 100 for the first time in two months, suggesting the restrictions are succeeding in curbing the spread of the virus.

Public transport services will continue to operate a revised timetable for bus, train and tram, and social distancing rules will remain in place.

However, the National Transport Authority has urged people to only use public transport if their “journey is essential” and to cycle or walk to their destination where feasible.

All passengers are advised to wear face coverings when using public transport from Monday, following Government advice that people use facemasks in crowded indoor locations.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said updated regulations listing those business that can and cannot reopen from tomorrow would be signed over the weekend.

He said these meant it would be illegal for businesses to open unless they have permission to do so.

“We do have a list of who can and who can’t open. People have been really compliant, but technically there will be legal mechanism if businesses open when they should be closed,” he said on Saturday.

Mr Harris acknowledged there will be always be “grey areas” in some locations, such as hardware shops that sell homeware, even though homeware stores are not among the outlets allowed to reopen.

He advised shop owners not to open up unless they were sure they were able to comply with new regulations.

“It is worth taking your time to make sure your business is ready. If it takes a couple of days, it is worth taking those days,” he said.

“We don’t want a situation where businesses open and then have to close because they don’t comply with public health guidance.”

Mr Harris also warned against complacency and said it was important people “do not get ahead of the plan. If we get into that mindset, we will end up in a very dangerous place”.

He advised the public, in phase one, to keep to meeting people who are not from their households outdoors and to continue to observe social distancing.

Hospital admissions and admissions to intensive care due to Covid-19 have also continued to fall.

However, health experts have warned that the easing of restrictions was likely lead to some increase in cases and Mr Harris said the next three weeks would be crucial in determining whether restrictions could continue to be eased.

Dr Cillian de Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said the fact that case numbers and the reproductive rate of the virus had been pushed so low gave much-needed wriggle room to deal with an increase.

Dr de Gascun also explained the wearing of masks on public transport had not been made compulsory. He said some people may have problems wearing face coverings because of breathing difficulties or allergies while others may need to see people’s mouths for lip reading.

Regarding the advice around meeting other people from outside the home Dr de Gascun said people could meet up to four people once social-distancing rules were maintained, but he said interactions should be restricted to a small number of friends and family for at least the next three weeks.

This means people can add up to four others to their family group but should not meet with a succession of different people, even if within small groups.