Reduction in size of landmark Galway development

A landmark project for Galway has been reduced in size following consultation with the city council.

Augustine Hill beside Ceannt Station is an eight-acre development, and is the most significant inner-city development in Galway’s history.

The original €320 million project consisted of 378 apartments, a large commercial area, a 180-bed hotel, a covered public area and a six-screen cinema.

Augustine Hill is a joint development by CIÉ, which owns the land, Edward Capital, run by Galway developer Gerry Barrett, and Summix Capital. CIÉ held a competition in 2017 to find a developer for the site.

In response to a public consultation and feedback from Galway City Council, the total area of development has been reduced by 11 per cent from 128,080sq m to 114,161sq m.

The original plan had 11 towers, the tallest of which is 21 storeys, making it the highest residential building in Ireland. It is being retained, but the number of other towers is being reduced from 10 to nine. The nine tower blocks have been reduced by either one or two storeys.

The quantity of public open space proposed has been increased by 3,544sqm, with increased activities and sculptures provided for within the open space areas throughout the development.

Residential

The overall residential element of the development has been increased by 7.5 per cent compared to the scheme as submitted with the planning application. The proportion of “build-to-rent” units has also decreased in favour of “build-to-sell” units.

Additionally, the number of “independent living” units for the elderly within the build-to-rent allocation has increased from 43 units proposed at application stage to 62 units now proposed.

When the development is completed it will consist of 11 new streets and four new public spaces in an area within five minutes’ walk of Eyre Square.

It is being described by its developer Gerry Barrett as a “one-of-a-kind place” as an “integrated district and central part of Galway with attractive cultural offers and leisure facilities, as well as innovative retail and entertainment concepts”.