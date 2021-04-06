Five people arrested in connection to suspected gangland shooting

Five people have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a suspected gangland shooting in Dublin last year.

The victim, who is in his early 30s and who has since recovered, was ambushed outside a house on Cromcastle Drive, Kilmore, Coolock, north Dublin, at about 2pm on May 20th. A gunman fired several rounds, wounding him in the legs.

On Tuesday, gardaí said they had made the arrests as part of their investigation into attempted murder.

The suspects, four men, two aged in their 30s, one in his 40s and one in his 20s, and a woman in her 30s, were taken into custody during an operation in north Dublin on Tuesday morning.

They were being detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act at various Garda stations and can be held for up to seven days.

Gardaí said the arrests were the first in the case to date.

At the time locals said some neighbourhood children were playing in the area when the attack occurred and that the shooting was the latest in a series of attacks in the area.

“It’s a shock that they can come in here, shoot someone and then go and nobody seems to get caught,” one woman said shortly after the attack.