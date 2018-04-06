Putting posters on electricity poles strictly prohibited, says ESB

ESB Networks have reminded referendum campaigners that erecting posters on electricity poles is “strictly prohibited” and could result in serious injury to ESB staff or a member of the public.

Posters erected on electricity poles in the run up to previous elections and referendums have led to electric shocks, falls, and poles falling and catching fire, said the electricity network. Posters on these poles also restrict visibility for traffic.

Posters from campaign groups on both sides of the abortion debate have begun appearing across the country in the run up to the May 25th referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

ESB is reminding members of the public and contractors that erecting posters on electricity poles is strictly prohibited.

Posters that appear on electricity poles will be removed by ESB staff when possible and it is safe to do so.

The general public is advised to always stay well clear of electricity poles and wires and should contact the ESB Networks emergency service on 1850 372 999 in case of an emergency.