Pedestrian killed in hit and run road accident in Co Donegal

A male pedestrian has been killed in a suspected hit and run incident in Co Donegal.

The body of the man was discovered at Windyhall, Letterkenny at 4am on Monday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the man was transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Windyhall road is closed while forensic collision investigators carry out a full technical examination.

Gardaí at Letterkenny are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Windyhall area from 1am to 4am to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.